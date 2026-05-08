Nintendo's Switch 2 Price Hike May Have Been Inevitable, But It's Still Hard To Stomach

Nintendo announced in a press release on May 7, 2026, that the price of the Switch 2 would be going up by $50 to $499.99, effective September 1. This, of course, joins price hikes for the PlayStation 5 that were announced earlier this year (now $649.99 for the standard edition), and Microsoft increased the price for the Xbox Series S and Series X late last year. The Series S 512 now costs $399.99, followed by the 1TB version at $449.99, and variants of the Series X ranging from $599.99 to $799.99.

Looking at other consoles, it's not a big surprise that Nintendo is raising prices. It's keeping up with the gaming business and with worsening market conditions. All three consoles are still less expensive than buying a gaming PC, if you're looking for a bit of a silver lining.

Still, the price increase for the Switch 2, fairly shortly after its launch, is a tough pill to swallow. The biggest reason is that there aren't many big first-party mainline franchise games on the console that can't also be played on the original Nintendo Switch.