PS5 Prices Are Shooting Up In April 2026 - Here's How Much They'll Cost Now

Sony announced that it is raising the prices of the entire lineup of its PS5 gaming console range. This is the second time the company has raised prices of its popular console in less than a year. The last price hike — in August 2025— during the peak of President Trump's tariff war saw the company increase prices by $50. The latest price hike is a lot steeper — for most products, it's a significant $100.

The updated standard Sony PS5 price is now $649, up from $549. The PS5 Digital Edition that was priced at $499.99 will now retail for $599.99. The PS5 Pro — which was priced at $749.99 is now significantly pricier at $899.99. The price hike is not limited to the consoles alone, and Sony is also increasing the price of the PlayStation Portal remote player by $50 from $199.99 to $249.99.

In the blog post announcing the price hike, Sony blamed the "continued pressures in the global economic landscape" as the reasons behind the current hike. RAM prices are out of control, largely due to an increase in the number of global AI data centers and that is thought to be the reasoning behind the price increase, though that has yet to be confirmed by Sony.