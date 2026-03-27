PS5 Prices Are Shooting Up In April 2026 - Here's How Much They'll Cost Now
Sony announced that it is raising the prices of the entire lineup of its PS5 gaming console range. This is the second time the company has raised prices of its popular console in less than a year. The last price hike — in August 2025— during the peak of President Trump's tariff war saw the company increase prices by $50. The latest price hike is a lot steeper — for most products, it's a significant $100.
The updated standard Sony PS5 price is now $649, up from $549. The PS5 Digital Edition that was priced at $499.99 will now retail for $599.99. The PS5 Pro — which was priced at $749.99 is now significantly pricier at $899.99. The price hike is not limited to the consoles alone, and Sony is also increasing the price of the PlayStation Portal remote player by $50 from $199.99 to $249.99.
In the blog post announcing the price hike, Sony blamed the "continued pressures in the global economic landscape" as the reasons behind the current hike. RAM prices are out of control, largely due to an increase in the number of global AI data centers and that is thought to be the reasoning behind the price increase, though that has yet to be confirmed by Sony.
Price increases are happening across the board
While these steep price hikes are concerning, these have been happening across the gaming space for a while now. Microsoft recently raised prices of its Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, controllers and games. Nintendo also made headlines when it raised prices of the standard Nintendo Switch from $299 to $339 last year.
This was also shortly after President Trump's reciprocal tariffs. In addition to these consoles, the aforementioned increase in RAM prices is also likely to have an impact on the pricing, and launch windows of upcoming consoles from major players in the gaming segment. Sony, for example, is likely pushing back the launch of its next gen console to 2028 or 2029.
The current price increase for Sony's PS5 models will be effective starting April 2, 2025, which means now is an excellent time to get hold of one of these consoles if you can find them in stock at your nearest dealer. The current price hike isn't just restricted to the United States. Sony officially revealed the updated prices include the UK, Europe, and Japan. In the UK, the updated prices incldue the PS5 at £569.99, PS5 Digital Edition for £519.99, and PS5 Pro now commanding £789.99. Prices for the rest of Europe include PS5 at €649.99, PS5 Digital Edition for €599.99, and PS5 Pro asking €899.99.