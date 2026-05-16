How Often Should You Fully Restart Your Smart TV?

Soft resets, power cycling, and factory resetting are all slightly different methods that can be used to address common problems with smart TVs. A simple restart, which can be done by holding the power button on either the remote or the TV itself, is also known as a soft reset. By doing this, you are essentially rebooting the TV and allowing the operating system to reload. There is an important distinction between pressing the power button and holding the power button. Simply pressing the power button typically doesn't turn the TV off, but puts it in a low-power state so the TV can quickly resume later. Holding the power button for several seconds actually forces the TV to restart. Many TVs also have a restart option found within the settings menu.

Power cycling, on the other hand, is more of a cold boot and is usually reserved for more persistent problems. This method involves turning the TV off, unplugging the device from the wall, and then holding the power button on the TV itself for several seconds. This effectively discharges all of the internal circuitry, like capacitors, within the TV and gives it a clean start. A factory reset can also address more serious issues, or get the TV ready to sell or recycle. This option is usually found in the TV's system menu and will revert it to its factory defaults — meaning all apps, data, and user information are purged. While this process looks a tad different depending on what OS your TV is based on, they are largely similar. All of the big names have documentation on how to perform a factory reset on their support pages.