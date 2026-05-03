5 Top-Rated Smart Plugs That Are Super Easy To Set Up

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The smart home industry has steadily evolved over the years, and it's now possible to equip your abode with smart lights, smart alarm clocks, and even smart refrigerators. But not everything has joined the Internet of Things yet. There are also the years- or decades-old appliances you may own that predate the smart home boom. In these cases, smart plugs can convert even the dumbest electrical products into wonders of 21st-century technology.

Smart plugs are, essentially, an extension of your wall outlets. Just plug one in, and then whatever used to go in that outlet can be plugged into the gadget, which serves as a middleman. Depending on which smart plug you get, you can then control the flow of electricity with a smartphone app or certain smart assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, or Siri. By telling the plug to turn on or off, you can then control, say, a cherished old lamp from your childhood, just as you could a Philips Hue bulb.

Smart plugs have other uses too, such as cutting phantom power to energy-hungry appliances like smart TVs when not in use. Many feature timers and schedules that can automate the various things you plug into them, and some can monitor energy to give you a better sense of what's jacking up your utility bill. Picking the right smart plug matters, and you don't want to get stuck with ones that are a nightmare to set up. Physically, it might take just a second to attach one to your wall and appliance. Connecting it to your smart home infrastructure, however, can be a different story. Here are five top-rated smart plugs that are also super easy to install.