This Smart Lamp Claims To Recreate A Staggering 281 Trillion Colors
Over the past century, great strides have been made in lighting technology. This has allowed folks to save money on lighting, acquire lighting that positively impacts their mind and body, and even get creative with their bulbs, as evidenced by some of the coolest Christmas light displays out there. While it may not seem like there's much room for innovation left, companies like Govee have shown that there are still advancements to be made.
At CES 2026, the brand revealed the Govee Floor Lamp 3, which it claims is capable of displaying an astounding 281 trillion different colors. To display such a wide range of hues, this lamp utilizes an upgraded version of Govee's LuminBlend technology, which it calls LuminBlend+. This system provides accurate color reproduction across all brightness levels, with minimal deviation. LuminBlend+ also has a wide color temperature range of 1,000 to 10,000 Kelvin. Govee's Floor Lamp 3 will also come with its new DaySync system, which matches the lamp's lighting to the time of day, as well as AI Lighting Bot 2.0 for reactive, dynamic lighting.
TechRadar notes that the Floor Lamp 3 also offers compatibility with Apple's HomeKit smart home service. Govee has yet to reveal how much the Floor Lamp 3 will cost and when it will be released. As impressive as the Govee Floor Lamp 3 sounds, though, other fascinating upcoming Govee products garnered their share of press, too.
Govee's other new lighting rpoducts
The Floor Lamp 3 isn't the only new Govee lighting solution on its way to customers, and the brand showcased two other new products at CES 2026. First is the Apple HomeKit-compatible Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, measuring 21 inches in diameter and comprised of a 616-pixel LED matrix that can display detailed animations. It boasts 5,000 lumens of brightness, a color temperature range between 2,700 and 6,500 Kelvin, and a Color Rendering Index (CRI) of 95. According to TechRadar, the Ceiling Light Ultra comes with over 20 pre-loaded animations, but will also allow users to get creative and make their own. It will also support AI Lighting Bot 2.0.
While the Ceiling Light Ultra seems to prioritize creativity and fun, another Govee CES 2026 reveal, the Govee Sky Ceiling Light, focuses predominantly on function. As the name implies, this unit seeks to emulate sky-like lighting conditions via its 5,200-lumen brightness, 95 CRI rating, and edge-mounted LEDs. Just like the Floor Lamp 3, the Sky Ceiling Light features DaySync for round-the-clock, true-to-life lighting. Color temperature ranges between 2,700 and 6,500 Kelvin, and it connects to Apple HomeKit. Release dates and prices for both the Sky Ceiling Light and Ceiling Light Ultra have yet to be announced.
Evidently, Govee had a strong showing at CES 2026, with its latest slate of lighting options boasting some impressive technology. Should all of these models live up to their marketing, surely they'll further solidify Govee's place among the best of the major smart lighting brands today.