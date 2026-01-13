This Smart Lamp Claims To Recreate A Staggering 281 Trillion Colors

Over the past century, great strides have been made in lighting technology. This has allowed folks to save money on lighting, acquire lighting that positively impacts their mind and body, and even get creative with their bulbs, as evidenced by some of the coolest Christmas light displays out there. While it may not seem like there's much room for innovation left, companies like Govee have shown that there are still advancements to be made.

At CES 2026, the brand revealed the Govee Floor Lamp 3, which it claims is capable of displaying an astounding 281 trillion different colors. To display such a wide range of hues, this lamp utilizes an upgraded version of Govee's LuminBlend technology, which it calls LuminBlend+. This system provides accurate color reproduction across all brightness levels, with minimal deviation. LuminBlend+ also has a wide color temperature range of 1,000 to 10,000 Kelvin. Govee's Floor Lamp 3 will also come with its new DaySync system, which matches the lamp's lighting to the time of day, as well as AI Lighting Bot 2.0 for reactive, dynamic lighting.

TechRadar notes that the Floor Lamp 3 also offers compatibility with Apple's HomeKit smart home service. Govee has yet to reveal how much the Floor Lamp 3 will cost and when it will be released. As impressive as the Govee Floor Lamp 3 sounds, though, other fascinating upcoming Govee products garnered their share of press, too.