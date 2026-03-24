This Smart TV Brand Is Ranked The Highest In Terms Of Customer Satisfaction

No matter whether you're looking for one of the best cheap TVs or splashing out for a range-topping model, you'll want to make sure you're satisfied with your purchase. The good news for TV buyers in 2026 is that the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) says almost all of the major TV brands are similarly satisfactory, with its survey results seeing just a few points separate the best from the rest.

The best-scoring major brand in the latest results is Samsung, which scored 83 points, only a single point above the next-best ranked brands. In joint second place with 82 points were Hisense and Vizio, while LG and TCL were very close behind with 81 points each. Sony scored the lowest in the survey, although with a score of 80 points, it was only marginally behind its rivals.

As well as ranking how satisfactory individual brands were, the ACSI survey also scored the latest TVs on a list of key criteria regarding the overall user experience. The most satisfactory areas were the perceived image quality and durability of the latest TVs, while their ease of setup and remotes also scored very highly. However, when things went wrong, survey respondents were less satisfied with the timeliness of their TV's repair. The area with the lowest customer satisfaction ranking was manufacturers' call centers, which saw a score two points lower than any other category.