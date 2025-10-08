5 Of The Best Cheap TVs Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Many people can't imagine living without a television set, and for good reason. With how popular and widespread these pieces of tech are, hundreds of options exist even for those on very limited budgets. Newer and better models are released all the time, with Amazon's next Fire TV iteration coming in November. You might find yourself quickly overwhelmed if you're looking for the best possible TV out of all the models released in 2025.
If you don't have much money to spare, there are still some things you can do to thin out your choices. Many of the cheapest TVs that are still worth buying that are a few years old won't be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with more modern models. Newer TV sets might not have quite as much buzz about them, but that doesn't stop them from boasting an overwhelming amount of positivity from their owners. These are five brand-new TVs that users can't stop raving about, and which you might want to keep into consideration.
Roku Select (2025)
Of all the TVs that carry the OS, one of the best Roku TV brands worth buying is from Roku itself. The latest iteration of the Roku Select Series shows just how great these displays can be, offering 4K resolution and HDR. Even at its smallest size, you're getting a 43-inch TV for just around $250, and bumping it up to 50 inches won't even break $300. In terms of everything it offers for the price, the Roku Select Series is a golden standard.
Customers agree on how well it can perform, too. Of its over-1,200 Amazon reviews, 90% have very few negative things to say about this Roku TV. The screen and sound quality managed to impress numerous owners, and the responsiveness of the model's operating system makes the "smart" features intuitive and welcoming. While some weren't too keen on its lack of HDMI ports, there are still plenty of reasons to check out this TV.
TCL Q3K
Although the differences between OLED and QLED TVs leave the latter at a disadvantage, this is still a technology that's worth a try. The TCL Q3K allows you to do just that, seeing as it's one of the cheapest QLED TVs on the market today. These screens are able to provide 1080p resolution paired with color quality that you aren't going to find anywhere else for less than $200. No other model on this list has this panel type in their lineup, making the Q3K truly one-of-a-kind.
The Q3K's newness has limited the amount of attention it got, with a total of about 300 reviews between its 32-inch and 40-inch models. Across those models, though, users are overwhelmingly satisfied with what they've received, and they speak highly of the screen's quality, in particular. Many of them bought this TV as a replacement for much older sets or monitors, and it managed to keep up with their demands just fine. The Q3K manages to be a great way to experience QLED for yourself at a very affordable price.
Insignia F20 (2025)
Compared to other TVs mentioned here, the F20 from Insignia might not seem all that impressive. It's about as bare-bones as you can think for a display like this, only offering 720p and ranging from 24 to 32 inches. The reason it makes its way onto this list is thanks to the price, with the smaller model only reaching as high as $80. Even during Amazon's Big Deal days, when Prime members can grab a TV for over 40% off, none of those models are able to be as inexpensive as this one.
This fantastic price has led to a lot of positivity around the F20, giving it a 4.5-star average rating across its 1,200 Amazon reviews and 700 Best Buy reviews. Although some found issues with how finicky the interface could be, others found its picture quality and sound to be pretty good, especially for the price. The smaller size was even a benefit for some buyers, allowing them to fit this set in more places around the home. The F20 shows how not every TV needs impressive specs to be a good purchase.
Samsung U8000F
Samsung's U8000F is a strong competitor to the Roku Select Series. While its price fluctuates between storefronts, you'll be able to find it for just around $250 for its 43-inch version. That will net you a 4K TV with a Crystal UHD display, which is a special type of LED found in some of the best budget 4K TVs. It's somewhat comparable to QLED, allowing the display to offer better contrast than Roku's alternative, despite its lower brightness.
Across pretty much every storefront — Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target — this TV has overwhelmingly positive reviews, even if its average is a bit lower than the others. Unfortunately, many buyers had issues with Samsung's unique interface, which caused problems during setup and wasn't as intuitive as other "smart" operating systems. Still, picture quality reigns supreme, even for owners with experience using higher-quality OLED screens. Sound quality was also given praise from reviewers, though you're probably better off getting a decent budget soundbar if you care about audio.
Hisense A4 Series (2025)
The Hisense A4 Series falls somewhere in between the F20 and Q3K, balancing out the difference in specs between the two. It lacks a QLED panel but is still able to output at 1080p resolution, and its 32-inch list price of $130 makes it difficult to ignore if you can't find the Q3K on discount. It also uses the Fire TV interface, which is relatively easy to use and allows for maximum compatibility with other Amazon products. While there might be some settings you should immediately change on your Hisense TV, setup won't be that much of an issue.
On both Amazon and Best Buy, those who gave the A4 Series a shot were perfectly satisfied with what they got. According to them, this device is able to provide a pleasant viewing experience with great quality and an easy-to-use OS. Its lighter weight was also a plus for many owners, with the 32-inch model practically being portable because of it. Overall, the A4 Series is a fine budget-friendly pick while still keeping up in terms of specs.
Methodology
Only TVs released in 2025 with overwhelmingly positive user reviews were considered for this list. Additionally, the only models that were included are those with a high number of total ratings. All considerations of value were made using feedback in user reviews from the trusted online storefronts in which these products are listed and sold.
Other factors were also taken into consideration, including pricing, specs, and features. A 720p TV sold for over $150 isn't getting on our list, while the same TV at just around $70 might. The differences in operating systems and software also influenced our ranking. While the definition of a cheap TV is incredibly personal, we decided to stick to a max price of $300, since many potential buyers would struggle to call anything above this price point "cheap".