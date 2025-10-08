5 Of The Best Cheap TVs Of 2025 So Far (According To Users)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Many people can't imagine living without a television set, and for good reason. With how popular and widespread these pieces of tech are, hundreds of options exist even for those on very limited budgets. Newer and better models are released all the time, with Amazon's next Fire TV iteration coming in November. You might find yourself quickly overwhelmed if you're looking for the best possible TV out of all the models released in 2025.

If you don't have much money to spare, there are still some things you can do to thin out your choices. Many of the cheapest TVs that are still worth buying that are a few years old won't be able to stand shoulder to shoulder with more modern models. Newer TV sets might not have quite as much buzz about them, but that doesn't stop them from boasting an overwhelming amount of positivity from their owners. These are five brand-new TVs that users can't stop raving about, and which you might want to keep into consideration.