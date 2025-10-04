Prime Members Can Grab These Cheap TVs For Over 40% Off Right Now

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Prime Big Deal Days is the autumnal version of Amazon's big summertime Prime Day sale and the perfect way to get a big head start on holiday shopping. Of course, it's also a great time to just treat yourself — if you've been looking to upgrade your TV or add a new set to another room, now's the time to do so, as many TVs from multiple brands are discounted for Prime Big Deal Days.

In addition to other benefits, including faster and cheaper shipping, access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, Prime members can also take advantage of sale prices even earlier than Prime Big Deal Days, which takes place October 7-8. Many of these early-bird deals are for Amazon devices, which include Echo smart assistants, smart home security cams and doorbells, sound bars, and Kindle e-readers.

Some marked-down products aren't built by Amazon but instead include Amazon software, such as smart televisions with Fire TV as their platform. These TVs come from some of the best major TV brands and include everything from smaller 32-inch displays to massive 75-inch ones, so you'll be able to find a discounted TV that best suits your needs. Considering some of these sets usually run close to a thousand dollars, you can save hundreds of dollars with the bigger sales running ahead of Prime Day. Here are some of the cheap TVs Prime members can purchase for over 40% ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.