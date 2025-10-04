Prime Members Can Grab These Cheap TVs For Over 40% Off Right Now
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Prime Big Deal Days is the autumnal version of Amazon's big summertime Prime Day sale and the perfect way to get a big head start on holiday shopping. Of course, it's also a great time to just treat yourself — if you've been looking to upgrade your TV or add a new set to another room, now's the time to do so, as many TVs from multiple brands are discounted for Prime Big Deal Days.
In addition to other benefits, including faster and cheaper shipping, access to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, Prime members can also take advantage of sale prices even earlier than Prime Big Deal Days, which takes place October 7-8. Many of these early-bird deals are for Amazon devices, which include Echo smart assistants, smart home security cams and doorbells, sound bars, and Kindle e-readers.
Some marked-down products aren't built by Amazon but instead include Amazon software, such as smart televisions with Fire TV as their platform. These TVs come from some of the best major TV brands and include everything from smaller 32-inch displays to massive 75-inch ones, so you'll be able to find a discounted TV that best suits your needs. Considering some of these sets usually run close to a thousand dollars, you can save hundreds of dollars with the bigger sales running ahead of Prime Day. Here are some of the cheap TVs Prime members can purchase for over 40% ahead of Prime Big Deal Days.
Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote
The difference between 4K and UHD is slight and basically comes down to the number of pixels, but because both are used as marketing terms, you'll find brands sayings their TVs have both — such as the Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote. Technically, the F50 is really a UHD display, since it boasts 2160p resolution (four times that of full HD). While not quite as sharp as true 4K, it's what many TVs in this category have, so saving over 40% and paying less than $200 for a 50-inch set is still a solid deal.
Insignia's F50 is also equipped with an LED-backlit LCD display and HDR10 for more colors and deeper contrast, as well as integrated DTS Studio sound that can provide premium, immersive sound even with just two speakers. It also has a wealth of ports, including HDMI ARC and eARC and digital optical output, making it a great choice for an entertainment hub.
Of course, it's also a smart TV and has both Ethernet and Wi-Fi capabilities. With a native Fire TV OS, it provides access to all of the most popular apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Hulu, and (naturally) Prime Video. Fire TV also includes several free streaming platforms like Tubi and Pluto TV. It can be paired with compatible smart home devices and serve as a smart home hub that can be controlled with the included Alexa Voice Remote. Apple AirPlay is also available.
The Insignia 50-inch Class F50 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (model NS-50F502NA26) is currently 43% off and available for just $169.99.
Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Voice Remote with Alexa
The Toshiba C350 Series is one of the biggest smart TVs under $500 you can buy, especially when factoring in the huge Prime Big Deal Days deals you can get with most of its available sizes. For example, the 75-inch C350 is just $429.99 with a current 41% discount, and the 65-inch is 43% off for $299.99. The biggest deal this week, though, is for its 55-inch model, which is half-off its usual list price, so you could buy two for the price of one if you wanted to.
The TV uses Toshiba's REGZA Engine ZR to use AI for upscaling picture quality to near-4K and includes Ultimate Motion for less blur, which is particularly popular for watching sports and fast action. Also useful are specialized settings like Sports Mode and Game Mode — the latter includes low latency, eARC compatibility, and variable refresh rate. The set also has Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos audio, and a Super Contrast Booster feature. As a Fire TV, you'll automatically have access to a wide range of apps as well as voice control using the Alexa-enabled remote that comes with the TV.
The Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Voice Remote with Alexa (model 55C350NU) is currently 50% off and available for just $199.99.
Insignia 55-inch Class QF Series LED 4K UHD QLED Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote
Users think Insignia TVs are pretty good for a budget-brand, and that value is only increased when you pick one up on sale. While Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers big discounts for the 65-inch and 75-inch models of the Insignia Class QF Series LED 4K UHD QLED Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote, the smaller 55-inch is nearly half off.
Combining a direct LED backlight and QLED Quantum-Dot technology for brighter and more vibrant colors, Insignia's Class QF Series TV delivers 4K UltraHD resolution along with both HDR and Dolby Vision for boosted contrast. The addition of Dolby Atmos Audio allows for spatial audio processing, pairing premium sound with premium visuals. When it comes to looks, the TV has an exterior that's as sharp as its display thanks to a bezel-free, edge-to-edge metal design.
The TV comes with three high-speed HDMI inputs including an eARC-capable port, as well as several native apps built into the device's Fire TV platform. Fire TV also allows access to thousands of other apps and channels, as well as skills and shortcuts you can add to its built-in Alexa. The included remote also uses Alexa so you can voice control your TV.
The Insignia 65-inch Class QF Series LED 4K UHD QLED Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (model NS65-UQFL26) is currently 48% off and available for just $209.99.
Hisense 55-inch Class U6 Series Best Value Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart HDR Gaming Fire TV
Gamers can also take advantage of Prime Day deals, since many of the TVs on sale on Amazon are specifically geared toward them. The Hisense 55-inch Class U6 Series Best Value Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart HDR Gaming Fire TV, for example, is over 40% off and offers several specs and settings, such as a hyper-fast refresh rate, that are some of the features to look out for when buying a gaming TV.
With a dedicated Game Mode Pro, the TV's native 144 hz refresh rate is paired with Motion Rate 480 for enhanced motion smoothing that many gamers prefer for high-speed action. The refresh rate is also variable between 48 and 144 Hz to best suit the types of games you're into. The mini-LED display of the set is equipped with QLED technology and can generate up to 1000 nits of brightness and includes 600 local dimming zones for deeper shadows and reduced halo effects.
Of course, the TV isn't just for gaming and includes Fire TV to more easily watch movies, TV shows, and other content. As it's a 2025 model, Hisense U6 also includes an AI engine for advanced real-time processing that includes AI PIcture, AI Sound, AI Scenario, and AI Energy for optimal TV viewing.
The Hisense 55-inch Class U6 Series Best Value Mini-LED 4K UHD Smart HDR Gaming Fire TV (model 55U65QF) is currently 42% off and available for just $467.99.
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is also a great time to stock up on smaller TVs for bedrooms, kitchens, offices, and the like. For less than $100, you can get yourself an Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote. Maxing out at 720p resolution, it's not even full HD let alone 4K, but that isn't an issue for most people when looking for extra TVs for smaller rooms or perhaps even an extra computer display.
The TV also supports HDMI ARC to boost your setup with a soundbar or other device, as well as HDMI, composite, USB, coaxial, and digital optical output compatibility. Also included are a headphone jack, built-in Wi-Fi, and Apple AirPlay. Plus, its DTA Virtual-X Sound allows for three-dimensional sound using just the native speakers.
Just because it's a budget TV with fewer pixels doesn't mean it doesn't include useful features, though, and the set comes with parental controls and Fire TV. Amazon's Fire TV platform provides access to over 1.5 million movies and TV episodes through apps like Prime Video, YouTube, and Sling TV. The Alexa Voice Remote allows you search across apps as well as switch inputs and control other settings. The remote is just as easy to set up as it is to use.
The Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Series LED HD Smart Fire TV with Alexa Voice Remote (model NS-32F201NA26) is currently off and available for just $70.