Are Insignia TVs Any Good? What Users Say About Best Buy's Budget Brand
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
With prices low and onboard technology at a premium, there has, arguably, never been a better time to be in the market for a new television. While the smart TV market is rife with intriguing options from major manufacturers like Sony, LG, and Samsung, bargain shoppers are hardly hurting for options either. And among the more notable bargain television brands out there, Insignia is rapidly becoming a go-to option for many in the market, with online retailer Amazon currently offering 50-inch models for as little as $179.99.
While Insignia televisions are a prominent fixture on Amazon, it's likely that you also saw quite a few of these TVs lining Best Buy's shelves the last time you were there. It's even likelier that Best Buy is among the only major retailers in which you've seen a television brandishing the Insignia name, as the big box retail electronics chain actually owns the brand. While Best Buy has expanded the Insignia lineup to include tablets, appliances, and electronics accessories, televisions remain its flagship electronic.
As with any budget TV brand, the question surrounding Insignia devices continues to be whether they're actually worth the money, or if consumers are just buying a cheap TV, which has pros and cons in its own right. Ultimately, real-world users may provide the most honest insight into the quality of Insignia TVs, and according to reviews, owners are generally happy with the devices. Here's what real users like and dislike about Insignia TVs.
Users are relatively happy with their Insignia televisions
As of this writing, Best Buy's online storefront offers 27 Insignia TVs. Only two of those devices earned a rating below 4.5 stars out of five. Those are the 75-inch Class F50 Series and the 65-inch Class F50 Series, which earned a 4.3 star rating and 4.4 star rating, respectively. The negative reviewers for the former claim they were underwhelmed with picture or sound quality, while one noted their TV stopped working after a week of use. As for the latter (based on almost 900 reviews with well over 100 being three stars or less), users claim dissatisfaction with sound, picture, and overall functionality.
Regarding the 65-inch Class F50, it may be worth noting that 644 of its reviews are five stars, with the bulk of those reviews claiming satisfaction across the board. And yes, many of the other TVs listed on Best Buy's website boast similarly glowing reviews. Price is, understandably, one of the most common points of praise from Insignia television owners, with many also lauding the smart TVs for functionality, particularly the inclusion of Amazon's Fire TV service on its newer models.
As per usual, reviews are more scattered on Amazon, where none of the listed Insignia TVs are rated higher than 4.5 stars, or lower than 4.2. Ultimately, the praise and complaints are about the same as those levied by Best Buy. Pros and cons aside, Insignia TVs — particularly the 55-inch model – continue to earn mentions among the better budget TV options available.
How we got here
To find how real-world Insignia TV owners feel about their purchases, we analyzed both positive and negative reviews from the Best Buy website and Amazon. Looking at the negative reviews helped us present a comprehensive picture of the brand's televisions.