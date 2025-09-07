Are Insignia TVs Any Good? What Users Say About Best Buy's Budget Brand

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

With prices low and onboard technology at a premium, there has, arguably, never been a better time to be in the market for a new television. While the smart TV market is rife with intriguing options from major manufacturers like Sony, LG, and Samsung, bargain shoppers are hardly hurting for options either. And among the more notable bargain television brands out there, Insignia is rapidly becoming a go-to option for many in the market, with online retailer Amazon currently offering 50-inch models for as little as $179.99.

While Insignia televisions are a prominent fixture on Amazon, it's likely that you also saw quite a few of these TVs lining Best Buy's shelves the last time you were there. It's even likelier that Best Buy is among the only major retailers in which you've seen a television brandishing the Insignia name, as the big box retail electronics chain actually owns the brand. While Best Buy has expanded the Insignia lineup to include tablets, appliances, and electronics accessories, televisions remain its flagship electronic.

As with any budget TV brand, the question surrounding Insignia devices continues to be whether they're actually worth the money, or if consumers are just buying a cheap TV, which has pros and cons in its own right. Ultimately, real-world users may provide the most honest insight into the quality of Insignia TVs, and according to reviews, owners are generally happy with the devices. Here's what real users like and dislike about Insignia TVs.