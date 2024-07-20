7 Of The Biggest Smart TVs Under $500

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In recent years, as panels have come down in price, the amount of TV you can get for your money has increased greatly. Take a look at, for example, Best Buy's 2014 Black Friday ad circular. In the sale theoretically featuring the best TV bargains of the year, the most eye-catching deals for the biggest bargains tended to be on TVs with screens measuring 50 inches or less diagonally. A 50-inch TV certainly isn't small, and it's bigger than what most people would have been rocking in the standard definition era, but for a modern TV, especially at current prices, 55 inches and up is generally what's considered "big."

Yes, there are other considerations to be had, like how much room your living space has for a TV, if your wall can support a bigger TV being mounted, and, if not, if you have room for a bigger TV if you can't wall mount it. But once those concerns are put to bed? You can get a much bigger TV for a lot less money than ever before, and sometimes those TVs are actually good! The rise of companies like Hisense and TCL has pushed the capabilities of budget priced TVs far beyond they've ever been before, complete with features like local dimming to provide contrast that blows away more expensive TVs from a decade ago. With all of this in mind, let's take a look at some of the biggest TVs you can get without breaking the bank.