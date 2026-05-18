Not Fire TV Stick Or Roku: This 4K Streaming Device Is Consumer Reports' Top Choice

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If you were to ask us for help buying a flagship streaming device from one of the big brands for your fancy new TV, we would probably steer you toward a Roku, which handles many tasks better than a smart TV, or the Apple TV 4K, especially if you use Apple devices and apps. We would not, under normal circumstances, direct your attention to a device released in 2019.

But these are not normal circumstances, and the Nvidia Shield TV Pro, which is Consumer Reports' best-rated streaming device, is still a great piece of tech. It comes with 3 GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, two USB-A 3.0 ports and an HDMI 2.0 port, plus a gigabit Ethernet connection. In its analysis of the device, CR gives it high marks for ease of use, picture quality, and features; other professional reviews agree.

This model has been available for quite a few years now, so it's surprising to see it rank so well in CR's reporting. It's also surprising because, as you'd expect from a streaming device manufactured by a brand that mostly makes graphics cards, this isn't exactly the best recommendation for the average user. It's a lot bigger than most streaming sticks, and it's also expensive, coming in at a whopping $200. Do you know how many tech gadgets you could get for under $200? Having said that, there are a lot of things to like about the Shield TV Pro.