What Does UHD Stand For When It Comes To TVs & Monitors?

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Go shopping for a new TV or monitor and you're bound to see buzzwords like FHD (Full High Definition), OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode), and UHD, which stands for Ultra High Definition. But what do these actually mean?

Terms like FHD and UHD refer to the clarity of the picture. A TV that offers Full High Definition displays a picture that is 1920 x 1080 pixels, regardless of the physical screen size. Ultra High Definition displays offer a pixel count of 3840 x 2160, a four times increase in visual fidelity over FHD displays. The higher the pixel count, the more detailed the picture.

You might have seen 3840 x 2160 (UHD) displays referred to as "4K," but there are actually a few distinct differences between 4K and UHD when it comes to displays. Along the same vein, you may be wondering how terms like OLED tie in. These extras are separate from the UHD resolution, and knowing whether or not you need them will drastically change the price range of the display you're searching for.