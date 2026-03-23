The Best TV You Can Buy In 2026, According To Consumer Reports
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When it comes to making a TV purchase, we're spoiled for choice. Tech is evolving at a breakneck speed, manufacturers are constantly competing for your attention, and the sheer volume of options can make it hard to choose. If you're considering buying a new TV, Consumer Reports has made that decision a lot easier by naming the Samsung QN65S90F as its top recommendation. It doesn't come as much of a surprise to us — it was on our list of best TVs to buy in 2025.
The Samsung QN65S90F is not exactly a budget buy. At time of writing, it costs around $1,400. However, for that price, you get a 65-inch OLED 4K UHD TV with perfect scores for versatility, data privacy, and data security. This is particularly comforting because, in today's era of smart TVs, you almost can't escape signing in with your email or connecting your personal devices. Samsung itself ranked third out of 16 TV brands in CR's reliability survey. One big reason why the S90F remains one of the best TVs from Samsung is its picture quality.
The picture is clear from every angle
Now, you may have had your fair share of having to huddle at the center of the couch on sports or movie night because it's hard to really see what's on screen at certain angles. With the S90F, that's one less thing you have to worry about. That's partly down to the panel. Generally, OLEDs have better viewing angles compared to other types of TVs. It's one of the major reasons people pay extra for OLED. The 65-inch S90F uses QD-OLED technology, which ensures the clarity and color accuracy remain consistent from virtually every angle.
Across every picture-related category Consumer Reports tested, the S90F scored perfectly. This included HD picture quality, UHD picture quality, HDR, viewing angle, and motion blur. The HDR formats supported include HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG. However, in a room that gets a lot of light, you will have some glare, but you can always make small adjustments, like drawing the blinds and managing ambient light. These are things you should be doing anyway if you want your OLED to last a long time.
It's also easy to use
One of the most important features to look for when buying a TV is how easy it is to use. The S90F has a remote with a simple layout, fewer buttons, and a built-in mic for voice commands. The TV itself has a microphone too, so you can control it without the remote in your hand at all. That certainly comes in handy when you're not sure where you left the remote. The smart part of the TV runs Samsung's Tizen platform, with Bixby and Amazon Alexa built in.
The streaming options are also quite comprehensive, with Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Disney Plus, Netflix, HBO Max, Paramount+, Peacock, and YouTube baked in, alongside an ATSC 1.0 digital tuner for free over-the-air broadcast channels. On the hardware side, it has four HDMI inputs, three USB ports, an optical digital audio output, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port. It also supports 802.11ac/Wi-Fi 5 for wireless networking and AirPlay for sharing content from Apple devices.
Consumer Reports also found that the S90F has impressive sound quality, with deep, well-defined bass, good treble, and a volume range that holds up in both large and small rooms. They recommend listening to it yourself before deciding whether to add a soundbar. For many people, the built-in speakers will be good enough.