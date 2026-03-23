The Best TV You Can Buy In 2026, According To Consumer Reports

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When it comes to making a TV purchase, we're spoiled for choice. Tech is evolving at a breakneck speed, manufacturers are constantly competing for your attention, and the sheer volume of options can make it hard to choose. If you're considering buying a new TV, Consumer Reports has made that decision a lot easier by naming the Samsung QN65S90F as its top recommendation. It doesn't come as much of a surprise to us — it was on our list of best TVs to buy in 2025.

The Samsung QN65S90F is not exactly a budget buy. At time of writing, it costs around $1,400. However, for that price, you get a 65-inch OLED 4K UHD TV with perfect scores for versatility, data privacy, and data security. This is particularly comforting because, in today's era of smart TVs, you almost can't escape signing in with your email or connecting your personal devices. Samsung itself ranked third out of 16 TV brands in CR's reliability survey. One big reason why the S90F remains one of the best TVs from Samsung is its picture quality.