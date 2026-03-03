5 Tips To Extend The Lifespan Of Your OLED TV

A good number of the best TVs that buyers loved in 2025 were OLEDs. And if you asked those buyers whether it was worth spending extra on them, most would tell you yes. It's arguably the closest you can get to a truly immersive viewing experience at home, whether you're a cinephile, a gamer, or a sports enthusiast. That quality does come at a price, though, and if you're dropping that much on a TV, it's only natural to want a good return on investment.

So how long can you expect a new OLED TV to last? Manufacturers generally estimate around 100,000 hours, which could work out to be anywhere from eight to 10 years. It could be longer, but if you spend enough time reading about common OLED issues like localized tinting, color fringing, and burn-in, you might start to wonder how long before any of these happen to yours. Some of those concerns are valid, but a lot of them are based on the performance of much older models.

Today's OLEDs are far more reliable than they were even five years ago. In a recent lab test by RTINGS, where they pushed over 100 TVs to the max for three years, OLEDs actually proved to be the most reliable of the bunch. All the OLEDs tested did end up with some degree of burn-in, but that's because the test was extreme. Under normal circumstances, your OLED TV is unlikely to develop any major issues, and the five tips below can help make sure of that.