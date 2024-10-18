How To Clean An OLED Screen Without Damaging The Panel
If you own an OLED TV or monitor, you know just how special they are. These TVs deliver stunning visuals. Playing a video game? The OLED panel's deep, rich blacks are a sight to behold as they make their way through the dimly lit dungeons of a fantasy RPG or take on night-time battle scenes in a first-person shooter, which is one of the reasons the OLED Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch OLED are so impressive when compared with the original LCD versions. Watching a movie? You'll appreciate how an OLED TV can make a sci-fi epic like "Interstellar" look just as good as, if not better than it would on the big screen at their local movie theater.
While the cost of OLED TVs is starting to come down, they're still a pretty significant monetary investment and tend to be pricier than their QLED counterparts. As with any investment, you want to protect it, and part of that includes regular upkeep like cleaning. While cleaning your OLED might seem easy, and in many respects it is, you'll want to take special care as you do it. If you use the wrong technique, you could end up with a scratched panel or damage its sensitive display. The good news is that with the right materials, you can protect your OLED panel and keep it free of smudges, fingerprints, and dust.
How to clean an OLED screen without damaging the panel
Maintaining your OLED panel and making sure it lasts as long as possible involves things like learning how to fix OLED screen burn-in and how to clean it. Before getting started cleaning the screen, you'll want to gather the supplies you'll need. Preferably a microfiber cloth, but if you don't have one on hand, you can use a soft, dry, lint-free cloth. You'll also need a small amount of water. Unplug your TV or monitor before you start cleaning to keep yourself from getting shocked. Follow these steps to clean your OLED screen:
- Wet the cloth you're using in warm water.
- Squeeze the cloth to remove any excess water; you want the cloth to be almost dry.
- Gently wipe the screen with the cloth, using a circular motion.
- Use a dry cloth to remove any remaining moisture.
As you clean the screen, be sure you don't apply too much pressure so you don't damage it. Make sure the screen is completely dry before you plug it back in and turn it on. While we usually think we need specialized cleaners or soap to clean household electronics, you want to avoid using these items on your OLED screen. Never use window cleaners, soaps, or abrasive powders, and avoid any product that includes solvents like alcohol, benzene, ammonia, or paint thinner on an OLED screen. You should also avoid using abrasive pads or paper towels on the screen. Doing so can scratch the surface or remove the anti-glare coating, leaving you with a permanently damaged screen.