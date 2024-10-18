How to clean an OLED screen without damaging the panel

If you own an OLED TV or monitor, you know just how special they are. These TVs deliver stunning visuals. Playing a video game? The OLED panel's deep, rich blacks are a sight to behold as they make their way through the dimly lit dungeons of a fantasy RPG or take on night-time battle scenes in a first-person shooter, which is one of the reasons the OLED Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch OLED are so impressive when compared with the original LCD versions. Watching a movie? You'll appreciate how an OLED TV can make a sci-fi epic like "Interstellar" look just as good as, if not better than it would on the big screen at their local movie theater.

While the cost of OLED TVs is starting to come down, they're still a pretty significant monetary investment and tend to be pricier than their QLED counterparts. As with any investment, you want to protect it, and part of that includes regular upkeep like cleaning. While cleaning your OLED might seem easy, and in many respects it is, you'll want to take special care as you do it. If you use the wrong technique, you could end up with a scratched panel or damage its sensitive display. The good news is that with the right materials, you can protect your OLED panel and keep it free of smudges, fingerprints, and dust.