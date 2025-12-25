How Long You Can Expect Your New OLED TV To Last

The TV landscape is going to change dramatically as we head into 2026, and in a rather confusing fashion, thanks to the engineering progress and development of new panel types. We've moved into an era where Samsung and LG have already started singing the virtues of Micro RGB TVs, joining an already crowded line-up of QNED, QLED, mini-LED, LED, QD-OLED, and more, because the alphabet jumble isn't confusing enough already.

For most buyers, if they're chasing the absolute best in terms of color quality, viewing angle, brightness output, and deep blacks, OLED TVs are the default pick — at a price. However, they are not without their fair share of problems.

Localized tinting, color fringing, and banding are some of the relatively minor problems that owners have reported over the years. However, the most well-known issue is burn-in. In the simplest terms, think of it as a visual artifact, image retention, or a ghost image that appears on the screen. It's like a mark left at the pixel level on the screen, and it usually happens when an object appears at the same spot on the screen for a very long time, without any pixel refresh.

How soon can this happen, and what does it mean for the average lifespan of an OLED TV? According to Sony, they should last as long as an average LCD TV. TCL puts the average life span at eight to 10 years, Samsung puts the numbers between 50,000 and 100,000 hours of watching time, which translates to roughly 10 to 20 years of "normal viewing." LG, on the other hand, promised way back in 2016 that its OLED TVs can handle 100,000 hours of viewing time, or approximately 30 years of regular usage at home.