Should You Be Worried About Burn-In On OLED TVs And Monitors?

As far as display panels go, OLEDs are the best choice for everything from phones and tablets to monitors and TVs. They offer superior color output, better viewing angles, higher brightness, and, more importantly, deeper blacks that help achieve fantastic contrast. But for all their visual perks, they also come with a functional caveat known as OLED burn-in, or simply as screen burn-in.

In the simplest terms, it refers to permanent discoloration of a pixel cluster, which leads to a ghost artifact that's always visible on the screen. This happens when the same image, or UI element, has been visible on the screen for a long time in the same spot for an extended amount of time. Think of it as a visual remnant or prolonged image retention, though there are steps you can take to prevent burn-in. Usually, the burn-in happens in areas where you see static elements, such as navigation buttons at the bottom of the screen, iconography in the corner, brand tickers, or menu icons on the edge of the panel.

Burn-in is permanent, as it arises from a permanent color imprint on the underlying pixels. It's not an issue that is inevitable for every OLED panel out there. It mostly arises under very specific viewing conditions, especially where static UI elements are left visible at high brightness levels for a prolonged interval. With some behavioral change, recent upgrades to the underlying technology, and a few software-level features can go a long way at avoiding OLED burn-in.