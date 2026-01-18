Is It Worth Paying Extra For An OLED TV? Here's What You Need To Know

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Organic light emitting diode (OLED) televisions generally sit at the high end of the market. With a reputation for being pricey, OLED TVs are a big investment for many shoppers, who may find themselves choosing between OLED or mini-LED, the latter of which is often cheaper and can still produce a stunning image.

To get us up to speed, OLED differs from standard LED in that each pixel is self-emissive — meaning it produces its own light — whereas LED displays work by shining backlights through whole swaths of pixels. Mini-LED TVs push that concept further. They can have thousands of dimming zones to narrow the gap, but OLED will always be superior in certain ways. For example, OLED has a theoretically infinite contrast (the difference between the lightest and darkest part of an image) because black pixels are turned off entirely. But OLEDs do have downsides. They are generally less bright, harder to view during the daytime, and more prone to burn-in (a phenomenon in which an image left on screen for too long leaves an echo of itself that never goes away).

Having owned displays ranging from IPS to mini-LED, in addition to OLED, I can't dispute the superiority of the latter. In fact, the best case I could make against buying an OLED is that once you do, other displays will always seem disappointing by comparison. But picture quality isn't the only priority for every TV shopper. Some may prioritize size, features, and of course, price. So, here's what you should consider before dropping what could be a significant amount of extra cash for an OLED TV.