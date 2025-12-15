Smart Money Shoppers Don't Buy OLED TVs: Here's What They're Getting Instead

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's face it: OLED TVs are great. The organic LEDs they use offer amazing picture quality, with vibrant colors, deep blacks, and near-infinite contrast. But while they're great to look at, they don't come cheap: the LG G5 OLED TV, which we consider one of the best TVs you can buy in 2025, will set you back more than $2,000 for a 65-inch model. Even the relatively budget-friendly LG C5 still costs north of $1,000 if you want a 65-incher.

While there are undoubtedly enthusiasts who will happily pay that much for a TV, it's not for everyone. Even if you can technically afford one, some of you may prefer to try and maximize what you have to spend, making sacrifices on the TV to allow for other upgrades to your movie-viewing experience — a soundbar, for example, in case you don't already have one. Thus, if value-for-money is what you're after, an LCD TV might be what you want to consider instead.

LCD TVs come in many shapes and forms these days, with the most desirable ones sporting some sort of mini-LED-based technology, including QNED and QLED. These are all LCD technologies, despite the differing nomenclature, and they can offer compelling alternatives to OLED — and also be more affordable.