Buying TVs At Best Buy Vs Amazon: How They Truly Compare In Prices, Inventory, & More

With prices so closely matched across retailers, deal hunters have to find advantages elsewhere. First, take a look at the warranties both Amazon and Best Buy offer. Using the 65-inch Samsung Q7F as an example, Amazon offers a cheaper 2-year warranty through Samsung Care+, coming in at $44.99, compared to Best Buy's 2-year Geek Squad Protection plan, which costs $79.99. Interestingly, the 5-year warranty at Best Buy is actually more affordable, costing $89.99 compared to Amazon's $149.99 for five years of coverage.

Bundled discounts are also worth considering. Amazon is more hit-or-miss with bundles, whereas Best Buy has "Special Offers" on just about every TV. Amazon offers "1 Month of Xbox GamePass for new users" — which is not exactly exclusive to this offer, new users to Xbox GamePass can get one month for $1, regardless of a television purchase — whereas Best Buy allows you to create your own bundle of TV accessories like wall mounts, HDMI cables, and more at up to a 10% discount.

Shipping reveals some important distinctions, too. Everyone knows about Amazon's famous same-day shipping, so it's no surprise they have a slight edge over Best Buy here and can ship the 65-inch Samsung Q7F within just 24 hours, whereas Best Buy estimates 48. However, Best Buy offers a buy online, pickup in store option that Amazon doesn't for this TV – meaning you could reserve your purchase, then pick your TV up within an hour. As far as inventory goes, it's no surprise Amazon has the edge here. Atop its line of Fire TVs (many of which Best Buy does not carry), there are far more third-party sellers and international brands at Amazon — you can easily check by searching "4K TV" and seeing that Best Buy has around 930 results, whereas Amazon has well over 1,000.