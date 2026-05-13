5 Soundbars That Outshine Bose In Price And Quality

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Bose is no doubt on the short list of names one thinks of when it comes to premium sound equipment, but not everyone can afford the brand. There are plenty of cheaper options available for those looking for a soundbar that won't break the bank, but there are pros and cons to budget-friendly speakers and soundbars, and many of these more inexpensive options just can't compare to Bose's pricier products.

However, there are exceptions to this rule — soundbars that are less expensive than Bose that manage to also be better devices. These more affordable soundbars may offer better connectivity and ease of use, or come with more features that Bose speakers lack. Some even come close or surpass Bose in sound quality. This isn't the biggest surprise. Despite Bose being associated with high-quality audio gear, reviews and ratings tell a different story when aggregated.

Opinions regarding and the results of expert testing for Bose are consistently solid — but not exceptional. Some users will even say outright they prefer other brands to Bose. Based on this firsthand feedback from owners and professional reviewers, here are five soundbars that outshine Bose in price and quality. More information on how these products were evaluated and compared can be found at the end of this list.