5 Soundbars That Outshine Bose In Price And Quality
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Bose is no doubt on the short list of names one thinks of when it comes to premium sound equipment, but not everyone can afford the brand. There are plenty of cheaper options available for those looking for a soundbar that won't break the bank, but there are pros and cons to budget-friendly speakers and soundbars, and many of these more inexpensive options just can't compare to Bose's pricier products.
However, there are exceptions to this rule — soundbars that are less expensive than Bose that manage to also be better devices. These more affordable soundbars may offer better connectivity and ease of use, or come with more features that Bose speakers lack. Some even come close or surpass Bose in sound quality. This isn't the biggest surprise. Despite Bose being associated with high-quality audio gear, reviews and ratings tell a different story when aggregated.
Opinions regarding and the results of expert testing for Bose are consistently solid — but not exceptional. Some users will even say outright they prefer other brands to Bose. Based on this firsthand feedback from owners and professional reviewers, here are five soundbars that outshine Bose in price and quality. More information on how these products were evaluated and compared can be found at the end of this list.
Yamaha SR-C30A
When comparing Yamaha and Bose soundbars, each has advantages over the other. After testing several different brands, Wired names the Bose Smart Dolby Atmos Soundbar as its choice for the "best compact" device when it comes to objective quality. However, the publication adds that its $549 price tag is a big ask for average consumers, which is why it actually recommends the Yamaha SR-C30A as the "best soundbar for most people." When factoring price into the equation, Yamaha's sound and features outshine Bose because you're literally getting more bang for your buck.
Wired has a lot of good things to say about the Yamaha SR-C30A, though its appreciation for its simple setup is particularly praised. To function, all you need to do is plug it and its accompanying subwoofer in and then link it up to your TV with a single HDMI connection. The main speaker is slim enough and short enough to fit underneath many television sets and/or on entertainment centers, though it also comes with wall-mounting holes that Wired calls "easy."
The subwoofer is similarly compact and can lie flat under furniture or end tables. Despite its smaller size, it can deliver "deep, cinematic bass." Yamaha's HDMI port is eARC-compatible and the system also includes optical and aux inputs. Audio can also be directly streamed from your smartphone or other devices using Bluetooth. The affordable soundbar is limited to 2.1 channels, though it can produce virtual surround sound.
The Yamaha SR-C30A Compact Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer is currently available from Amazon for $239.99.
LG S70TY
When it comes to customer satisfaction, the LG S70TY Soundbar scores higher than any option Bose has to offer on Amazon. Positive reviews note the system is both easy to install and to use and that the system is great for its money, with one user writing that its "value for the price is incredible, and the audio quality is just fantastic." The owner also notes how crisp voices sound when playing audio commentary. Similarly, another user notes that the unit is very good at separating audio from background noise.
The soundbar is equipped with 3.1.1 channels and Dolby Atmos and includes seven speakers for room-filling spatial audio. It can also stream music and be controlled via Wi-Fi with LG's companion app. The soundbar works especially well with LG televisions and can "enhance the soundstage," according to the manufacturer. The system is easily controlled with an included remote control, which Amazon users also cite as a great perk.
The ease of use is what really makes the LG S70TY shine compared to Bose. Consumer Reports has tested and rated soundbars from both brands, as well as many others, and recommends LG's device as one of the "best bargain soundbars" you can currently buy. The LG S70TY outranks both the Bose Smart Soundbar and its Ultra variant, according to Consumer Reports results, with LG scoring perfect marks for ease of use and versatility. The Bose Smart Soundbar costs nearly $200 more than the LG S70TY, while the Ultra costs a thousand dollars.
The LG S70TY Soundbar is currently available from Amazon for $350.
Samsung HW-Q60CF
Bose has earned its strong reputation in the speaker landscape, but not everyone finds the brand to live up to its reputation. On a Reddit post titled "Is Bose really special?", multiple commenters recommend or cite their preference for Samsung soundbars, due to superior sound quality as well as better features. For example, one Redditor explains that Samsung's HDMI compatibility, which includes HDR10 and Dolby Vision, allows its soundbars to output Dolby Atmos sound on older televisions. Bose, on the other hand, is less reliable when it comes to supporting its products. Because it keeps changing its streaming standard, this user is "not a fan" of Bose.
Some of the best soundbars for audiophiles come from Samsung, and several of its products — including the reasonably priced Samsung HW-Q60CF — earn better overall scores than Bose from Consumer Reports. Its sound quality and audio immersion rate highly, while its ease of use and versatility earn perfect marks. The Samsung HW-Q60CF costs hundreds less than Bose models that earn the limited support complaints on Reddit, and is even $10 cheaper than the brand's entry-level Soundbar 600.
The Samsung HW-Q60CF comes with a wireless subwoofer and remote control, though it can also be controlled with your TV remote. It even includes its own HDMI cable. However, there's no mobile app available to control the system with your phone. Also, while it supports Dolby Atmos and can enhance speech audio, it lacks support for DTS:X.
The Samsung HW-Q60CF Soundbar is currently available from Amazon for $310.
Ultimea Poseidon D70
One of the best-selling soundbars on Amazon is the Ultimea Poseidon D70, which has a solid 4.4 out of 5 overall customer score based on over 3,000 reviews. Not only does it have stronger user feedback than any Bose soundbars on Amazon, but Ultimea's D70 is significantly cheaper than them and offers certain features only found on Bose's higher-end options. This includes virtual 7.1 surround sound through three main channels, four wired speakers (two front, two rear), and a 6.5-inch wireless subwoofer.
The system can be adjusted among thirteen different surround sound settings, while the Ultimea companion app offers 121 different equalizer presets and six different modes: movie, music, voice, sport, game, and night. It can also deliver uncompressed PCM for apps like Netflix and stream local audio using Bluetooth. Among its many strong reviews, many users note how loud the 410W system can get, with at least one expressing surprise its volume levels are so high despite its low cost.
One Amazon review directly compares the Ultimea Poseidon D70 with Bose, saying that it doesn't take up as much physical space and is a "very good system for the money." In addition to "amazing" sound, the user praises its easy installation, easy operation, and superb voice quality. A hands-on review by the popular YouTube channel, Chigz Tech Reviews, echoes many of these same thoughts, highlighting its connectivity options and calling it "an absolute bargain" that doesn't compromise on power, volume, or features. The review does mention one downside to the system, though — the lack of Dolby Atmos or DTS support.
The Ultimea Poseidon D70 is listed on Amazon for $225, though it's currently discounted and available for $180.
Roku Streambar
Dedicated audiophiles likely won't want to opt for the Roku Streambar, especially over Bose — at least not for their main entertainment center. However, the device may be a better choice for just about everyone else for several reasons, including that it's one of the cheapest quality soundbars you can buy. Roku isn't just making a speaker, either. It's also a fully capable Roku 4K HDR streaming box, no different than one of the best streaming devices for your TV — a Roku Streaming Stick.
The YouTube Wanderer001 Reviews channel gives a hands-on, in-depth look at the Roku Streambar and comes away very impressed. The reviewer declares they are "very surprised at the audio quality" of the soundbar, which utilizes four speakers. The host also really appreciates how small the speaker is — just 14 x 4.2 x 2.4 inches — giving users plenty of space and options for placement. Another advantage to the product, according to the video review, is that it's powered by a quad-core processor, which keeps it running smoothly while also extending its overall shelf life.
The reviewer does note some drawbacks as well, including a lack of Ethernet or USB 3.0 ports (though it does include optical and USB 2.0). It also runs hot and its LED status light can be hard to see. It also doesn't include a subwoofer, though Roku makes a wireless one you can buy separately. For those looking to upgrade the sound system in smaller rooms, like bedrooms and offices, or searching for a more convenient 2-in-1 device for their living rooms, Roku's Streambar delivers solid-enough sound quality while costing hundreds of dollars less than Bose.
The Roku Streambar is currently available on Amazon for around $90.
How these soundbars were evaluated and compared
The prices used when comparing various soundbars to Bose's models are those that are currently found on Amazon for new (not restored) products, establishing a uniform baseline for comparison. To answer the more subjective question of which outshines which, several different factors are considered and feedback from multiple firsthand sources is used.
The factors include sound quality, as well as functionality, build quality, connectivity, ease of use, ease of installation, and more. Opinions on the listed soundbars, as well as direct comparisons to Bose, come from both expert reviewers and everyday users. These include professional reviews based on hands-on testing from reputable publications, like Wired and Consumer Reports. The opinions and findings of YouTube reviewers with large followings who've tried out the soundbars are also referenced. Owner feedback is sourced from product reviews on Amazon — each listed soundbar outperforms Bose when it comes to average customer ratings. More detailed information is gathered from written user reviews, as well.