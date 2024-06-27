Is Yamaha A Good Brand For Soundbars? How It Compares To Brands Like JBL & Bose

The constantly evolving design of televisions over the last decade or so has done wonders for bringing images with exquisite resolution, color, and dynamic range to people's homes. Even if you aren't spending thousands upon thousands of dollars for a brand new 8K television, you are still able to get a very high-quality picture at reasonably affordable prices. It's part of the reason why so many people no longer feel it is necessary to go to a cinema to see a movie.

While the picture options for a television have gotten much better over the years, that has come at the expense of the television's sound quality. Speakers have moved to the backs of TVs, meaning that the sound being projected is moving in the opposite direction from you. This is even worse for televisions mounted to the wall, effectively muffling the sound entirely. It's things like this that have contributed to the rise of people watching subtitles all the time at home, even if they speak the language being spoken.

This is why soundbars are now such a popular speaker option, and many major sound companies out there have made them, like JBL, Bose, and Sonos. Another company that has been in the sound game a long time is Yamaha, and though the company isn't talked about as much in this area, it offers numerous soundbars to deliver you a sound quality to match your TV's picture. Let's break down exactly what kind of soundbars Yamaha has in its stable and see how they compare with these other companies' more famous offerings.