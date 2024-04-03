What's The Difference Between Sonos & Bose Wireless Surround Sound Systems?

When you have a collection of wireless speakers for surround sound, you need to figure out how these speakers are going to connect to each other, and that is going to happen in one of two ways. Either these speakers will all be linked by Bluetooth, or all the speakers will connect through your home's Wi-Fi. Generally, connecting your speakers through Wi-Fi is the more stable option, as signals can get disturbed in Bluetooth speakers. Still, depending on your home's Wi-Fi capability, you may not want to have a ton of devices connected to it at all times.

When it comes to Sonos surround sound systems, such as its Premium Immersive Set with Arc, they can only connect through Wi-Fi. Meanwhile, Bose systems like its Seismic Sound Ultimate Home Theater System, gives you the optionality of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. If you decide to use Bluetooth, an added advantage is that you can also connect Bose wireless headphones to your system, which is ideal if you want to use your home theater at a bad time to have blasting surround sound, like late at night.

The two companies' soundbars also allow you to play audio from a nearby Bluetooth device, as well as connect with Apple AirPlay. However, some features that Bose has that Sonos doesn't have are the ability to play music through Spotify Connect and the ability to set up a virtual assistant like Alexa or Google Assistant.