Is The LG G5 TV Worth The Hefty Price Tag Compared To The C5?

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When you first look at them, the most noticeable difference between LG's G5 and C5 smart TVs is easily their price tags. Depending on the size, the G5 can be up to 25% more expensive than a comparably sized C5. With such a large price gap, it's easy to question whether the upgrade is worth it – and where exactly your money goes if you do invest in a G5.

The two TVs boast a gamut of similar features, alongside similarly glowing reviews and high ratings. What Hi-Fi? rated both TVs a full five stars, while Tom's Guide surprisingly gave the C5 a half-star advantage over the more costly G5. They're also both among Consumer Reports' best-rated LG TVs. You can see a similar trend in user reviews, too, with each TV having an almost-five-star average on the LG website. Based on all of that, it's easy to conclude that you probably don't need to spend the extra hundreds (or thousands) of dollars on the G5, given the similar performance.

However, there is one substantial difference between the C5 and G5 that's worth considering before you commit to the C5: how much brighter the G5 is. Stuff even called it the "best and brightest OLED TV" in a five-star review. That difference can translate to a significant upgrade in image quality and make it worth the price, depending on your room, budget, priorities, and preferences. Besides that, there are also several other differences between the sets, ranging from the number of audio channels to some minor panel traits.