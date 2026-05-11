We Might Not Have Disneyland If It Weren't For This One Ford Plant In Detroit

There's a new book out by author Roland Betancourt, entitled, "Disneyland and the Rise of Automation: How Technology Created the Happiest Place on Earth." In an extensive article about the book in Smithsonian Magazine, written by the author, Betancourt details the events that led Walt Disney to visit several Detroit-area Ford locations in 1948, following his visit to the Chicago Railroad Fair. Disney and his traveling companion, animator Ward Kimball, saw Ford's collection of locomotives and antique cars, Ford's historical Greenfield Village, and finally Ford's huge, 1200-acre River Rouge assembly plant.

River Rouge was a place where the ore for making steel went in one end and finished automobiles rolled off the assembly line at the other end. The entire process took only 28 hours, from raw materials to completed vehicles.

But there was an additional reality that may not have been lost on Walt Disney and Ward Kimball — the River Rouge plant, built by the man behind America's first major automotive giant, was also a giant tourist attraction to promote the Ford brand. A full four years before its opening, tours had started going through the plant, moving people from place to place in custom glass-roofed buses. The tour itself started in the Ford Rotunda, a building originally created for an exhibition in Chicago during 1933-34 and moved near River Rouge afterward. The author posits that while Greenfield Village may have inspired Main Street, USA, River Rouge had a direct connection to Disneyland's Tomorrowland, where future innovations could be showcased.