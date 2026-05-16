Here's What Those Tiny Holes On Your Earbuds Are For

Did you know your earbuds need to breathe? No, they're not alive, but a steady stream of air is vital to their functionality. If you've ever noticed the tiny holes on the sides of your earbuds, that's exactly what they're for: airflow.

They're called "tuning holes," and without them, your favorite songs just wouldn't sound the same. When the miniature speakers inside your earbuds vibrate to create sound, they also build up pressure over time. Tuning holes exist to allow air in and out of the earbud, relieving that pressure. Many people think they're for the microphone, but that's not actually the case; in Apple EarPods and similarly designed earbuds, the microphone resides in the built-in remote that lets you control volume and playback features. This is why you might see video creators hold the remote up to their mouths when they speak.

Relieving pressure buildup isn't all they do, though. Tuning holes also serve a few important purposes for improving the sound quality of your music, phone calls, and media.