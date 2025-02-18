Here's What Those Holes On Your AirPods Pro Case Are For

The charging case of the AirPods Pro, specifically the AirPods Pro 2 (you can't find the same features on the Pro 1), includes two sets of holes. You'll see the first two on the side of the case. These silver holes make up the lanyard loop for when you want to hook the case to a wrist strap, key leash, or neck lanyard. This can come in handy if you often lose your case or you just want quick access to it when it's inside your bag. You can buy some lanyards from the Apple shop itself or use one of your own.

Meanwhile, the tiny holes on the bottom of the AirPods Pro charging case is the built-in speaker. No, you can't play music through this speaker, but it will play different tones to notify you of important alerts. For instance, when you initially pair it with your iPhone, you'll hear a chime. Whenever you plug the case in to power or place it on top of a wireless charger, the case automatically lets out a ding sound. It also makes a sound when you put your earbuds in the case, or when the case has low battery. However, probably one of the most crucial tones the AirPods Pro case will play is when you're trying to locate it. It will repeatedly chirp to help you find it faster, instead of you just following the directions on your iPhone.

