The Smartest Way To Upgrade Your Home Theater Setup Without Replacing Everything

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You don't really have to pay outrageous ticket prices to enjoy a good flick on a big screen. If you have a spare room, whether a basement, garage, or an attic, you can easily turn it into a dedicated home theater. All you need is just a little imagination, a large TV, a surround-sound system, and a reliable Wi-Fi connection, and the experience can be magical.

If you're a movie buff, you'll probably consider investing in theater seats and the best home theater projectors, like the Epson Home Cinema LS11000, to get that real cinematic experience. But such upgrades will cost you an arm and a leg; you may expect to spend around $15,000 and more, according to Angi. Fortunately, if you're on a tight budget, there are still plenty of ways you can upgrade your home theater without spending much.

You can keep costs low by thrifting for essentials, repurposing your home's old tech, upgrading your audio with the best-rated soundbars for $200, or buying used home theater items. You just have to be careful because some mistakes people make when installing home theaters can easily lead to a less-than-perfect viewing experience. With that said, here's how you can elevate the look of your home theater without replacing everything or breaking the bank.