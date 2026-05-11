The Smartest Way To Upgrade Your Home Theater Setup Without Replacing Everything
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You don't really have to pay outrageous ticket prices to enjoy a good flick on a big screen. If you have a spare room, whether a basement, garage, or an attic, you can easily turn it into a dedicated home theater. All you need is just a little imagination, a large TV, a surround-sound system, and a reliable Wi-Fi connection, and the experience can be magical.
If you're a movie buff, you'll probably consider investing in theater seats and the best home theater projectors, like the Epson Home Cinema LS11000, to get that real cinematic experience. But such upgrades will cost you an arm and a leg; you may expect to spend around $15,000 and more, according to Angi. Fortunately, if you're on a tight budget, there are still plenty of ways you can upgrade your home theater without spending much.
You can keep costs low by thrifting for essentials, repurposing your home's old tech, upgrading your audio with the best-rated soundbars for $200, or buying used home theater items. You just have to be careful because some mistakes people make when installing home theaters can easily lead to a less-than-perfect viewing experience. With that said, here's how you can elevate the look of your home theater without replacing everything or breaking the bank.
Up the ambiance with good lighting
The quickest and most affordable way to make any room perfect for watching blockbusters is to upgrade your lighting. One thing to keep in mind when designing the perfect home theater room is that too much lighting can break your viewing experience. This means that if you want to convert a room with endless windows, you'll have to install some light-blocking solutions first. Blackout curtains, blinds, and screens will reduce any glare that can reduce picture quality and cause distracting reflections.
Next, you'll want to install a light dimmer to control lighting levels. A light dimmer will offer you the flexibility to create the perfect ambiance for watching a movie or navigating the room during an intermission. However, if your lighting fixtures aren't compatible with a dimmer, switch to smart bulbs like the Philip Hue Smart LED bulbs available on Amazon for $53. They are easier to install than dimmer switches, offer movie-sync capabilities, and let you control their brightness and color from your smartphone.
Depending on your home theater's layout, another easy way to up your room's ambiance is to create a subtle ambient lighting with LED strip lights. Placing them along the ceiling, behind your plush seats, and along the perimeter of your room will add some additional lighting flair. They will also reduce eye strain, make navigating dark scenes safer, and even make your viewing experience interactive with music and movie sync mode. You can stick LED strip lights behind your TV for a better experience.
Bring your necessary extras
Part of the joy of designing a home theater is that you can always equip it with anything you want. For most of us, movie nights aren't complete without beverages and snacks. That's why, if you love the habit of sharing a big bowl of popcorn with family or friends during movie night, investing in a popcorn machine is always the best idea. It will enhance your home theater's aesthetics and will also come in handy for other events, like at-home date nights and birthdays. You can even go a step further by equipping your media room with a mini fridge stocked with your favorite drinks.
On top of that, you can give your home theater a personal touch by decorating it with acoustic movie posters that resonate with your taste and the room's aesthetics. In addition to giving your home theater a Hollywood vibe, cinema posters will make your space feel genuine. Acoustic movie posters made with sound-absorbent materials will help block sound waves, significantly impacting your overall entertainment experience.
Also, it's wise to load up a few throw pillows and blankets to create a cozy atmosphere. While at it, you'll want to get a plush sofa that your friends will be jealous of. But that doesn't mean you have to spend all your savings on a brand-new theater seat. You can save quite a bit by buying used seats or repurposing your old furniture.