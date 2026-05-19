What Is A 30-30-30 Reset & How's It Different From Just Unplugging Your Router?

Killing the power for about 10 seconds and flipping the switch back on is a standard operating procedure for most internet problems — or problems with any electronic device for that matter. While this can make problems with your router go away lots of the time, other times you may run into an issue that is more persistent. That's when you pull out the 30-30-30 reset.

The 30-30-30 reset returns a router to its factory settings. It starts with pressing that tiny recessed reset button on a router, which is by design small enough that you can't press it with your finger. Instead, you'll need a paperclip or tiny screwdriver to push it.

Hold it down for 30 seconds while the router is powered on and running normally. Then, without releasing the button, unplug the power cable and keep holding it down for another 30 seconds. At the end of those 30 seconds, plug it back in and hold for the last 30-second stretch — all without releasing the button. The whole process with your finger pinned to that button comes out to a full 90 seconds.