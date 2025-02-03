6 Retro Gaming Raspberry Pi Projects Every Gamer Should Know About

Nothing screams retro gaming more than an arcade machine. But if a full-size, floor-standing setup feels too overwhelming to work on, you can always go smaller with a bartop arcade machine instead. This DIY project looks and feels like the old-school machines at arcades, complete with a joystick and control buttons. It uses an HDMI computer monitor, two standard speakers, and a USB module (for connecting the joystick and buttons), all powered by a Raspberry Pi.

Assembling the hardware is actually the hardest part. Building the enclosure is mostly woodwork or 3D printing, so you'll likely spend more time making it than configuring the Raspberry Pi itself. Software-wise, all you really need is the Raspberry Pi Imager. From the Imager, you can install the Recalbox OS, which is a free retrogaming platform that already comes with included games. Simply configure Recalbox for your joystick and control buttons, and you're good to go. If you have games you want to add to the system, you can do so too.

Although this specific bartop arcade machine project is single player only, you can find several tutorials online to create a machine for two players. You might also want to use other retrogaming platforms, like RetroPie or Batocera, or change the enclosure of the machine, such as mounting it on a wall or turning it into a tabletop setup instead.

