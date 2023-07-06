10 Of The Best Arcade Games On Android To Play In 2023

"Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" is a Metroidvania action-adventure game designed to be a spiritual successor to the "Castlevania" series. It even includes high-profile figures from the Konami series, such as long-time series producer Koji Igarashi, among its list of developers and designers. Therefore, anyone who is a fan of games such as "Castlevania: Symphony of the Night" will likely find that "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" is the perfect game for them.

Developed by ArtPlay and 505 Games, "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" first became available in 2019 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox, before ports became available for mobile devices such as Android and iOS. It was financed through a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and went on to become a highly-rated, popular game among both critics and fans. Like the games that preceded it, "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night" combines elements from several genres, including platformers, RPGs, and action games as players travel through a large array of rooms, backtracking through previously explored areas as new items open up locations that were once locked.

The game largely revolves around a young woman and Shardbinder, who sets off on a quest to stop Gebel from summoning hordes of demons to destroy England and the church alchemists that imprisoned him. Along her journey, players can upgrade their skills and abilities as well as find additional gear to enhance their powers, providing real rewards for exploring the world.