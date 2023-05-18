15 Best Action Games For Android Phones, Ranked
As mobile gaming becomes more and more popular, the library of games available to players on Android devices continues to grow as well. It is not just simple puzzle games, either, as was the case during the early days of the industry. The high-end specs that modern smartphones come equipped with mean that Android games can be complex titles with visuals to match their console counterparts.
The Google Play Store is a treasure trove of games of all kinds. There are brilliant strategy games to test your thinking skills, narrative-based experiences that aim to tell the best story possible, and frantic action games that are all about fast-paced gameplay and quick reflexes. The relatively simple nature of action games, which often only require a few buttons, makes them well-suited for mobile devices and they have become one of the dominant types of games available in the Play Store.
Here are the best of the best when it comes to action games on Android, all of which are worth checking out for any fan of shooters, platformers, or beat 'em ups.
15. T3 Arena
Mobile games often tended to avoid shooters during the early days of smartphones in favor of puzzle titles and platformers. These types of releases seemed like a more natural fit for small screens as the quick pace of shooters and the need for precise controls didn't go well with touchscreen controls. Things have changed more recently and there are now a wide array of shooters available on Android, including the entertaining "T3 Arena."
"T3 Arena" is played from a third-person perspective in the same manner as the popular Nintendo Switch title "Splatoon" and also takes inspiration from hero shooters like "Overwatch." Matches generally involve teams of three battling it out, where each player chooses a particular hero and has to complete different objectives. These can range from traditional deathmatches to Escort and Payload game modes that involve guarding a particular object or planting a bomb.
With a focus on speed, rounds in "T3 Arena" only last a few minutes but are intense and action-packed affairs that will provide plenty of entertainment crammed into that time. With its diverse set of heroes and the ability to upgrade them over time, there's also a lot of variety to keep things interesting even after an extensive amount of playtime.
14. Nameless Cat
In "Nameless Cat," players assume the role of an adorable unnamed kitten who finds themself in a mysterious location. It is up to you to journey through the fantasy world and get the kitten back home to its loving owner. Doing so is no easy task, though, with various obstacles and enemies standing in the way. The game includes a touching story that unfolds as the cat interacts with the world and discovers other animals, eventually providing the information needed to get home and escape. The Android title even puts a heavy emphasis on exploration to find every little secret.
"Nameless Cat" has been praised for its challenging gameplay. Exactly how you die is always obvious, and this encourages players to come up with new strategies and try novel techniques to overcome particularly troublesome areas. Other players have noted the smooth animations, cute visuals, and the focus on storytelling. Meanwhile, there's also a high-quality musical score that the developers explain was designed to create a "sense of loneliness and indifference of the cat's journey," all of which works together to make "Nameless Cat" an unforgettable mobile game.
13. Neon Chrome
"Neon Chrome" may be one of the older action games in this list, but it is easily among the best action games available on Android devices. Originally launching in 2016, it came to mobile devices a few months later, bringing the twin-stick shooter gameplay to touchscreens for the first time. Players are thrust into a cyberpunk world to guide a seemingly inexhaustible supply of human clones with one purpose — to ascend the tower and kill the Overseer located at the very top.
Like many mobile games, "Neon Chrome" features procedurally generated levels and easy-to-navigate controls. The action revolves around going through each area and dispatching the enemies within, although it requires a more methodical approach than many other games in the genre. Quickly running and gunning through each level will only end in death and losing all your accumulated bonuses.
Where "Neon Chrome" really shines is in its variation of different playable characters. Each run starts with the player choosing from one of three clones with randomly generated skills and abilities. This encourages a degree of experimentation to come up with a play style that suits you best that keeps the game in a constant state of evolution.
12. Streets of Rage
"Streets of Rage" is a classic side-scrolling beat 'em up game that first arrived on Sega Genesis way back in 1991. Players choose between three playable heroes who attempt to stop a gang led by the evil Mr. X from taking over the city, which is made up of eight different levels. An Android port of this legendary title arrived in 2022, bringing the classic gameplay to the Play Store. Using touch controls for a game like this may not be ideal for everyone, but those controls can be customized to a certain degree and don't get in the way of the action too much.
The release is part of the Sega Forever campaign to bring a wide range of retro Sega games to mobile devices. This means that while "Streets of Rage" is completely free to download and play, the game does feature relatively non-intrusive ads.
The game supports multiplayer both online and locally through Wi-Fi, and Sega has also added support for controllers for those who don't want to have to get used to the touch controls. Finally, the new edition of "Streets of Rage" also includes leaderboards and the ability to save your progress at any time — an essential feature for a mobile game.
11. Rocket League Sideswipe
2015 saw the release of Psyonix's vehicular soccer game "Rocket League" for the first time. It has since been ported to every major gaming platform and led to the development of a mobile spin-off named "Rocket League Sideswipe" in 2021. At its heart, the new game offers a scaled-back and streamlined version of the original game that is played with a 2D perspective rather than in 3D. Matches are also shorter and feature fewer players, typically consisting of either just two to four competitors in total.
This new side-on view switches things up somewhat, with opposing vehicles no longer able to crash into each other and the goal area being raised in the air. Thankfully, these changes make the game work well on touch screens and keep the same frantic energy of the original game. This is thanks in large part to the responsive controls that are controlled with buttons or gestures, allowing players to pull off the precise maneuvers that are necessary for a game like "Rocket League." In addition, "Rocket League Sideswipe" also carries many of the features from its predecessor, including the ability to customize vehicles and compete in online multiplayer matches.
10. Archero
Compared to some of the other games discussed here, "Archero" is a rather simple title that doesn't do anything fancy. Users take control of an archer who has to venture through a wide array of different locations, such as dungeons and forests, each of which holds countless enemies. Played from a top-down perspective, players in "Archero" have to attack and kill enemies using a bow that automatically fires as they control the movement of the unnamed hero.
Even with the simplistic premise, "Archero" never gets stale. That's largely the result of the sheer amount of upgrades or boosts available and the hundreds of areas available to explore. Add to that the procedurally generated levels in addition to the large variation in enemies and the game always feels fresh.
The gameplay revolves around avoiding enemy fire and getting into good positions to fire back and deal out damage. "Archero" encourages experimentation, as different combinations of special abilities can have unexpected effects, while it also demands quick reflexes to face off against the ever more difficult hordes of enemies. Ultimately, "Archero" is a perfect action game to pick up and play in short bursts where you don't have to worry about storylines or other distractions.
9. Skullgirls: Fighting RPG
"Skullgirls: Fighting RPG" is essentially a mobile port of the fighting game "Skullgirls." However, in an attempt to optimize the experience for mobile devices, this version has a heavier focus on RPG elements and story than its mainline counterpart. That means the large cast of characters can be upgraded with new abilities and their backstories are explored as they search for the powerful Skull Heart item, all of which adds a real sense of progression.
Praised for its quick combat, tag team battles, and stylish visuals, "Skullgirls" on Android loses none of what has made the franchise successful. The game contains a variety of modes, from online multiplayer to single-player objectives, and distinctive features like the infinite prevention system to stop players from being completely overwhelmed with never-ending combos. Easily among the best fighting games on Android, it doesn't shy away from keeping some of the more complex mechanics from the series — such as air juggling — and makes them easy to pull off using touch controls.
8. Immortal Rogue
Developed by Kyle Barrett, "Immortal Rogue" is a free-to-play roguelike game that originally launched in 2019. The game puts players into the shoes of a vampire who is able to regenerate over time by taking an extended hibernation to regain their strength. This immortal blood-sucker wakes up once a century to feed and must journey through a variety of different historical eras before encountering Dracula and his underlings.
With a wide array of perks to unlock as well as a diverse range of enemies from each area, "Immortal Rogue" carries plenty of replay value, especially considering that each decision the player makes can affect how events unfold in future timelines. It can even lead to drastically different gameplay styles in each playthrough depending on how you choose to upgrade your stats.
Everything is controlled through simple taps and swipes, with longer presses causing heavy attacks and directional swipes changing the direction of the character. The end result is that "Immortal Rogue" is an incredibly accessible game — one which can be played entirely with a single hand in portrait mode. As such, even those who might not be big gamers should at least give it a try.
7. Call of Duty: Mobile
"Call of Duty" no longer just dominates the first-person shooter market on PC and consoles, as the series has now made its way to mobile devices. "Call of Duty: Mobile" combines elements from many recent "Call of Duty" games to create a popular and hugely successful shooter on Android. In fact, since its launch the mobile game has generated more than $1.5 billion from microtransactions and other sales.
As you would expect, "Call of Duty: Mobile" follows the standard gameplay model of other entries in the franchise. Using maps and weapons drawn from across the series as a whole, players compete to eliminate the other team in deathmatches and objective-based modes. There's also a battle royale mode, as well as a single-player aspect for those who might not always have access to an internet connection.
This slimmed-down version of the popular franchise has won praise for the way it has transferred the action of the "Call of Duty" series to mobile devices and still provides an experience that feels very much like it does on other platforms thanks to its slick controls and fast-paced gameplay.
6. Brawlhalla
"Brawlhalla" is a free-to-play game from Blue Mammoth Games and Ubisoft that pits players against each other in 2D arenas filled with ledges, hazards, and bottomless pits similar to Nintendo's "Super Smash Bros." series. Like other platform fighters, the ultimate aim is to knock opponents out of the arena and into the deadly blast zone. The more damage a character suffers, the further they are likely to fly when hit or thrown by another player.
Already well established as one of the best fighting games on consoles, "Brawlhalla" made the leap to mobile devices in 2020 to great success. Players can pick from a variety of different Legends to act as their avatar. These range from original characters developed for the game to licensed figures from other franchises such as Rayman.
Although "Brawlhalla" was originally designed to be played with a controller, it doesn't suffer too much when being transferred to touchscreens. Pulling off impressive combos and escaping from a devastating attack is still achievable using the touch controls, which can be customized, but a Bluetooth-connected controller will definitely make it a more enjoyable experience than it already is.
5. Soul Knight
Described by developer Chilly Room as a pixel roguelike RPG, "Soul Knight" blends many different genres together to create a compelling action title that has the potential to keep players entertained for countless hours. Users take on the role of a hero that ventures forth to retrieve a stolen magical stone responsible for keeping balance in a strange fictional world. Essentially, it is a dungeon crawling shoot'em up where the aim is to defeat enemies and clear as many levels as possible while searching for the legendary artifact.
Where "Soul Knight" stands out is in its replay value and the sheer amount of content. Each run is procedurally generated, so you'll never have the exact same experience twice. There are dozens of different environments, each with its own set of enemies to battle and more than 20 heroes to unlock -– from mages to archers and everything in between. Add in the 400+ weapons as well as hundreds of additional items, and "Soul Knight" will keep players coming day after day.
The Android port includes an auto-aim system to make playing on touchscreens easier and supports online multiplayer. Even more impressive is the inclusion of a slower and more methodical tower defense mode to add even more content.
4. Pascal's Wager
FromSoftware changed the landscape of action RPGs with its "Dark Souls" franchise. Focusing on incredibly difficult combat, tough-as-nails boss fights, and exploration, the series has inspired numerous clones and introduced new mechanics to the genre. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise that various mobile developers have tried to replicate the game on Android in recent years. The most accomplished of these efforts is "Pascal's Wager."
This game from TipsWorks will certainly feel familiar to any fans of the "Dark Souls" series. There's a dark medieval setting, specific save points that heal you but reset enemy spawns, and the fact that every single monster or enemy is capable of killing the player swiftly. However, "Pascal's Wager" does do some things to differentiate itself, including featuring a deeper focus on a more explicit narrative, NPCs that you can interact with, as well as lots more dialogue and item descriptions.
Challenging gameplay and impressive visuals make this action RPG a must-play for any fan of games such as "Elden Ring." The only real downside is the control system, which utilizes a virtual joystick and swipes, as it can take some getting used to. However, those who want to use a Bluetooth controller will probably find it much more satisfying.
3. Dead Cells
"Dead Cells" is a roguelike-Metroidvania game first released in 2018 that is available on almost every major platform, including Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. Its success and popularity led developer Motion Twin to team up with Evil Empire to port the game to Android and iOS in the following years. Players take control of a mysterious figure known only as the Prisoner, who is capable of taking control of dead human bodies and using them on his quest to kill the king. The 2D side-scrolling gameplay is reminiscent of classic platformers while the game's combat resembles "Dark Souls" as it requires careful timing and precision to take out enemies.
A wide variety of weapons and items are available to the player — ranging from swords, bows, and shields — as well as traps that can be placed to automatically damage enemies. Each run features a procedurally generated island filled with mutant monsters that must be defeated to make progress and locate the king. Cells collected from dead enemies can be spent to upgrade the protagonist, while mutations are also available in runs to provide added bonuses and keep the action feeling fresh. All of this makes it for a gorgeous-looking action game that is jam-packed with content and a rewarding gameplay loop.
2. Ronin: The Last Samurai
With more than 10 million downloads to its name on Android, "Ronin: The Last Samurai" has already established itself as one of the best action games available through the Google Play Store. Released by Dreamotion, "Ronin: The Last Samurai" is a roguelike game where players take control of a samurai facing off against waves of enemies. The more enemies that are defeated and waves completed, the better the loot rewards will be, which provides valuable resources that can upgrade weapons and equipment to make your samurai an even more formidable fighter.
Fortunately, combat in "Ronin: The Last Samurai" works surprisingly well, with two buttons on the screen used to control slashing and parrying. The main skill needed is the ability to master the precise timing required to land blows and defend against incoming attacks. There's also a wide range of equipment that can be unlocked to increase various stats and customize the experience. With clear inspiration from traditional Japanese art, the stunning visuals have a handcrafted look to them that gives "Ronin: The Last Samurai" not only a distinctive appearance alongside a compelling gameplay hook.
1. Among Us
Despite being available since 2018 on mobile devices and PC, "Among Us" became a surprise hit in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. After an array of Twitch streamers showcased the game it quickly grew in popularity. Before long, "Among Us had become something of a pop culture phenomenon, inspiring memes, merchandise, and various copycat games. Ports were eventually made for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and even virtual reality headsets, although much of the success came through its original platforms of Android, iOS, and PC.
Gameplay in "Among Us" centers around a group of between four and 15 players trying to complete tasks on a large open map. These can range from carrying out basic maintenance such as emptying garbage, rewiring electrical systems, or downloading information from a datapad. At the same time, a smaller team of randomly chosen imposters attempts to sabotage their efforts and murder the innocent workers.
This creates a sense of panic and suspicion that few games have ever been able to capture as everyone tries to work out who the imposters are. It requires gamers to not just play the game well but also engage in social deception and act as a detective all at once, experiences that are usually only available in board games such as "One Night Ultimate Werewolf."