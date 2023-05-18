15 Best Action Games For Android Phones, Ranked

As mobile gaming becomes more and more popular, the library of games available to players on Android devices continues to grow as well. It is not just simple puzzle games, either, as was the case during the early days of the industry. The high-end specs that modern smartphones come equipped with mean that Android games can be complex titles with visuals to match their console counterparts.

The Google Play Store is a treasure trove of games of all kinds. There are brilliant strategy games to test your thinking skills, narrative-based experiences that aim to tell the best story possible, and frantic action games that are all about fast-paced gameplay and quick reflexes. The relatively simple nature of action games, which often only require a few buttons, makes them well-suited for mobile devices and they have become one of the dominant types of games available in the Play Store.

Here are the best of the best when it comes to action games on Android, all of which are worth checking out for any fan of shooters, platformers, or beat 'em ups.