8 Of The Best Raspberry Pi Pico Projects You Need To Try

The Raspberry Pi Pico is not like traditional Raspberry Pi models. It's not even similar to the compact Raspberry Pi Zero. While other models are microcomputers, the Raspberry Pi Pico is a microcontroller, which is usually designed to execute a handful of tasks rather than managing complex systems. You won't be doing anything crazy with the Pico, but you can put together some pretty cool desk accessories. They also make great STEAM projects for kids.

With that in mind, the Pico seems like a pretty niche offering. However, there are still a ton of cool projects you can do with the Raspberry Pi Pico. In fact, it's a great starting point for anyone dipping their toes into the microcomputer world, as Pico projects are usually pretty simple and straightforward to accomplish.

Here are some of the best Raspberry Pi Pico projects to try, ranging from beginner-friendly ones to more complex projects.