How To Connect To A Hidden Wi-Fi Network

Those who prefer privacy or might be concerned with people trying to use their network might create a hidden Wi-Fi network. Hidden Wi-Fi networks are similar to the typical Wi-Fi setup, except that the name of the network is invisible to other devices. With a hidden network ID or SSID, it makes it so that your network doesn't show up on the list of available Wi-Fi networks when a phone or laptop is trying to connect to the internet.

While creating a hidden network might seem like a boost in security, it doesn't actually do much to improve the security of the network but does have other uses in specific scenarios. For instance, it could be useful if you're trying to keep someone off your internet or for businesses that have public free Wi-Fi.

However, if you are trying to connect to a hidden Wi-Fi network, it can make the connection process a bit more complex. Luckily, it's easy to connect; you'll just need the information you'd need to access the network regularly.