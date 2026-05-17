AI TV Vs Smart TV: What's The Difference?

TVs are going through a paradigm shift once again in terms of software. Back in the 2010s, the "smart" category was the confusing new label. Now it's the 2020s, and AI TVs are increasingly taking over the market. Case in point – many new TV boxes now have "AI" stamped on them somewhere. If it's smart, there's a good chance it also offers AI in some form. So manufacturers are really running with the label. Sometimes, an AI TV is just a smart TV with a few extra tricks. That doesn't mean the distinction is fake, though. It just means the line between the two has gotten fuzzier, which leaves a lot of people wondering whether AI TVs are the future or just a flashy upgrade.

Today, a smart TV is far easier to understand. You probably already have one in your living room. It's basically anything that connects to Wi-Fi, runs apps like Netflix, YouTube, and whatever else, mirrors your phone, and lets you bark simple commands at the remote. That covers the bulk of what most people actually do with a TV in 2026. They're so common that in the United States, you can often pick up a small 1080p model for around $80 on Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart.

An AI TV starts from that same baseline, meaning all AI TVs are smart TVs — though not all smart TVs are AI TVs. That's because they pile a bunch of extras on top, which often demand more processing power than regular smart TVs are built to handle.