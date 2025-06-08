Are AI TVs The Future Or Just A Flashy Upgrade?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As hard as it may be to believe, in just a few short years, artificial intelligence (AI) has found its way into most of our daily lives. Even if we don't actively use chatbots like Gemini or ChatGPT, there's a good chance we use AI-powered tech at some point during the day. From the Apple Intelligence features that have changed the way many of us interact with our iPhones, MacBooks, and iPads to image generation tools that can make one feel like they're the next Picasso, for many of us, AI has become a part of how we work, create, or even entertain ourselves. So, it comes as no surprise that AI is making its way into our living rooms, as TV manufacturers rush to incorporate the technology into their latest models.

Advertisement

What you may not know is that AI has been used in TVs for quite some time, with companies like Samsung using it to improve picture sharpness and upscale lower-resolution content. What's new is its ability to make real-time adjustments to picture, sound, and even content based on what you're watching. ​​If you've spent any time shopping for a new TV this year, there's a good chance you've already taken notice of the AI trend, as more and more manufacturers put AI front and center in product names, ads, and feature lists for mid-range and high-end TVs. Nobody could blame you for thinking all of this AI hype is just a passing fad. However, the truth is that these features are here to stay, and over time, the technology will make its way to even the most affordable TVs.

Advertisement