Samsung Is Adding Even More AI To Its 2026 TVs

Do you find yourself watching television and thinking, "This is all very well, but I wish my TV also gave me recipe tips aligned to my fitness goals"? If so, Samsung has got you covered. At CES 2026, the company showcased its AI Living vision, where your artificially intelligent television, fridge, and washing machine can all cooperate with one another to manage your home.

Samsung's AI televisions use Vision AI Companion technology, although this isn't brand new for 2026. Samsung TVs with the AI technology have been shipped in the U.S. since September 2025. Regardless of whether you think AI televisions are the future or just a flashy upgrade, you can buy one right now for $3,000. However, Samsung is expanding the range of models that will incorporate it. Previously, it was restricted to the Neo QLED 8K, OLED, Neo QLED, and The Frame models. In 2026, it will be available on other TVs like the Micro LED, Micro RGB, Mini LED, and UHD TVs.

The AI tech has been souped-up as well, with Samsung showcasing some additional AI Companion bells and whistles at CES 2026. One particularly promising feature is Soccer Mode Pro, which, alongside AI-tweaked improved picture quality, promises to give you the option of turning off the sports commentators without having to forfeit all the ambient sounds. You can use the AI Sound Controller to turn up, down, or off selected audio, like the crowd or the commentary. You can also use it to minimize background music when watching movies.