Ferrari's 1974 Concept Car: A Radical Departure From Tradition

Automakers always try to show off what the future of their brand could look like through concept cars. While some of these concepts become pillars upon which companies build their new models, most of the cars are only for display and never end up on a production line.

Throughout its history, Ferrari has had a long list of crazy concept cars that don't fit in the typical road-legal racecar frame we're used to seeing from the Italian automaker. Among these, the Studio Cr 25 is a concept car from the '70s that not many car enthusiasts pay attention to. However, its radical departure from Ferrari's purist design language makes it an important case in the company's history.

Designed by the Pininfarina studio, the Cr 25 concept car was an aerodynamic study that set new records for what's achievable in terms of wind resistance and airflow. To understand what makes this concept car so special, we need to go back to when the collaboration between Ferrari and Pininfarina started.