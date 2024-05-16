About The 2024 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler Motorcycle

Harley-Davidson was founded in 1903 by William Harley and Arthur Davidson, who grew up as neighbors in Milwaukee and teamed up with Arthur's two brothers to begin crafting and selling motorized bicycles. Harley led the engineering end of things while Davidson handled sales and marketing. The company built its first motorcycles in a wooden shed in the Davidson family backyard, and Harley-Davidson's headquarters still occupies that same spot, although manufacturing is spread around the world. The brand has since grown to be one of the most recognizable in the country and makes many other products, although it sells more than 100,000 motorcycles a year in the United States alone.

Harley's current motorcycle offerings aren't limited to two-wheeled models, though. The 2024 lineup includes three trikes: the Road Glide 3, the Tri Glide Ultra, and the Freewheeler. The Freewheeler is the most affordable, with a base price of $31,999, and it comes in three color schemes: billiard gray, vivid black, and Alpine green. It includes a security system and cruise control as standard equipment.