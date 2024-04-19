5 Things You Probably Didn't Realize Harley-Davidson Makes
Harley-Davidson was founded in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1903 by Walter Davidson, Arthur Davidson, William Davidson, and William Harley. The first Harley-Davidson motorcycle, Model 1, was produced that same year — it sold for $200, and 38 copies were created. The company was officially incorporated four years later, in 1907.
Today, Harley-Davidson is a publicly traded company and a world-renowned brand, with multiple manufacturing facilities in the United States and across the globe, including countries like Japan, Germany, and Mexico.
Harley-Davidson has made a number of iconic motorcycles over the years, from the tough and durable WLA Liberator built for the United States Army during World War II, to the revered Fat Boy that marked the 1990s with its distinctive style.
The name Harley-Davidson itself may have indeed become synonymous with motorcycles, but few people know that Harley-Davidson produces a variety of other goods. Here are five things you probably didn't realize Harley-Davidson makes.
Balance e-bikes
Did you know that Harley-Davidson makes electric balance bikes for kids? Balance bicycles don't have pedals or training wheels. Instead, children use their feet to move forward and maintain balance. Research has shown that kids who learn with balance bikes get the hang of riding a real bicycle much quicker than those who rely on training wheels. More importantly, balance bikes help a child improve their posture and motor skills.
Harley-Davidson's balance e-bikes offer the same benefits, except they also have rechargeable batteries and a ton of other useful, more advanced features. These aren't your typical balance bikes — they're sturdy, well-built, and designed with the same commitment to quality as the company's motorbikes. Naturally, this is reflected in the pricing, which varies from around $800 to $2,600, depending on the model. But if you have the budget for one, they seem like a fantastic option, considering that your kid can brag about riding a Harley-Davidson.
Tools
Harley-Davidson also makes tools. For example, the company sells a tool kit designed specifically for Pan America 1250 models. It includes locking plies, various types of wrenches, duck tape, drive bits, and a safety wire — basically, everything a Pan America 1250 owner would need.
Through its online store, Harley-Davidson also sells a variety of other tools, from air compressors, to shock adjustment spanners and belt tension tester tools. It should be noted, however, that some of these tools are described as "Harley-Davidson branded." This suggests that not all of them may be manufactured directly by the company itself, although one would expect them to be of similar quality.
Still, if you're a fan of Harley-Davidson, branded tools can definitely add to the experience of owning and riding a Harley bike, especially if you also purchase a few Harley-Davidson accessories. They offer motorcycle covers, heated hand grips, cruise control kits, and so on.
Outdoor gear
If you own a Harley and spend a lot of time on the open road, you might be interested in Harley-Davidson's outdoor gear. Harley-Davidson makes tents, canopies, umbrellas, foldable chairs and tables, and all kinds of coolers.
Harley-Davidson's camping and outdoor products are designed in the same timeless spirit as their motorcycles, incorporating the iconic Harley-Davidson colors, logo, and design elements. If you're a Harley fan, you'll probably like it. Plus, the gear is specifically designed for motorcycle storage, so it can be packed and transported easily.
Many of these products, like the Harley-Davidson Dome Tent, are available on Amazon. Reviews suggest that the Dome Tent fits in a small bag despite its size, which makes it ideal for motorcycle camping adventures and long-distance rides. Besides, even if you aren't a hardcore biker, a folding table with a Harley-Davidson logo might come in handy the next time you go camping or fire up a grill.
Sunglasses
Harley-Davidson makes motorcycle sunglasses, specialized eyewear that protects riders from more than the sun. Unlike regular glasses, motorcycle sunglasses are typically very close-fitting. They protect from insects, wind, and other debris, preventing irritation. That they happen to look cool is just a bonus.
Take, for example, the HADRA01 model, which is available on Amazon. With the famous Harley-Davidson logo printed on both temples, these motorcycle sunglasses meet the ANSI Z87 requirements, which is the standard for protective eyewear in occupational settings.
With that being said, Harley-Davidson makes regular sunglasses for everyday use as well. For example, they sell classic aviators in two colors, with teardrop-shaped lenses. As of this writing, Harley-Davidson's aviators are available for $36.95 on Amazon, which seems pretty reasonable, given that the reviews are mostly positive. It's also worth noting that Harley-Davidson is listed on Amazon as the manufacturer of these sunglasses, so they're the real deal.
Sneakers
You might be aware that Harley-Davidson produces riding boots, and similar motorcycle accessories that make riding safer and more enjoyable. But they also make ordinary footwear, like sneakers.
Harley-Davidson's Amazon store offers a wide selection of both men and women's sneakers. They are made by Harley-Davidson Footwear, and most feature designs congruent with the company's image and brand. This pair of black and orange Men's Nathan sneakers, for example has a rating of 4.5 stars on Amazon. According to reviewers, they are stylish, comfortable, and suitable for everyday use. Similarly, Women's Zia sneakers are also rated highly, with reviewers praising their comfort and trendy look.
Since Harley-Davidson also makes jackets, shirts, trousers, and hoodies, one could theoretically assemble an entire wardrobe made up of Harley-Davidson branded clothing. So even though motorbikes are the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the words Harley-Davidson, their reach clearly extends far beyond that.