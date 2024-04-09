5 Must-Have Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Accessories
Harley-Davidson motorcycles are some of the most recognizable and iconic motorbikes on the road. The legendary brand is known for its outlaw image and the feelings of freedom and individuality that Harley bikes instill within fans around the world. The company has a long history of producing powerful engines to match the motorcycles' beastly looks, and it has developed a devoted following of fans and enthusiasts who swear by the Harley-Davidson name.
Yes — Harley bikes are incredibly powerful, and the company has even produced its first electric motorcycle. However, the main appeal of these beefy motorcycles is their classic outlaw look and robust, melodious engines — not their high-tech features. But even though Harleys don't always come with a wealth of advanced tech, the manufacturer provides an extensive selection of optional add-ons and accessories that Harley owners can use to customize their bikes and improve their comfort, security, and utility. We checked out the Harley-Davidson website and analyzed the company's selection of add-on accessories. We selected five items that have high user reviews and real-world applications for Harley owners. That said, we'll dive into our methodology later. For now, here are five must-have Harley-Davidson motorcycle accessories.
Kahuna Heated Hand Grips
If you've ever driven a motorcycle, you probably understand how much of a beating your hands take while tearing down the highway. Between pebbles and road debris, insects, wind, and any rain or sleet, there's a lot to batter your hands while driving a motorcycle. Even if you wear gloves, and even if it's not winter, the wind can feel icy cold while driving at 70+ miles per hour.
To counter the elements and road debris, you could install guards on your handlebars. But those parts have a tendency to make your ride look more like a dirt bike than a beefy hog. Instead, you can purchase a set of Kahuna Heated Hand Grips from the Harley site and cruise in comfort. These Kahuna grips are designed using a military-grade resistor and automatically adjust their temperature based on the ambient air. They feature durable rubber for enhanced grip and an easy installation process that doesn't require glue or permanent modifications to the bike. The grips turn on and off automatically when you flip the ignition switch and include individual control knobs that don't require installing additional parts or electronics.
Indoor/Outdoor Motorcycle Cover
One of the great things about motorcycles is that they don't take up much space on the road or in your driveway. If you're brave, you can weave in and out of traffic or stash your bike in a tight parking space, tiny garage, or even a small apartment if you have no other option. However, the downside is that parking your motorcycle outside leaves it exposed to the elements.
The Indoor/Outdoor Motorcycle Cover from Harley-Davidson could be an excellent way to keep your ride shiny and protect it from the weather. The cover is designed to fit Harley's Touring and Freewheeler™ models, and it features a large Harley badge and decorative graphics. It's built using durable polyester and is water-resistant, thanks to its taped seams. The cover has a built-in pocket where you can store a security system, and it includes openings for a security chain. Underneath the cover are heat-resistant panels to help prevent exhaust damage after a long ride, while the top of the cover features wind vents to improve ventilation and prevent moisture buildup. The cover features reflective piping to avoid accidents and uses a cinch system for easy and quick installation.
Security Siren Kit
Motorcycles aren't only vulnerable to the elements. They're also exposed to thieves and opportunists, thanks to their open design and uncovered engine and electrical components. There are various motorcycle security systems that riders can purchase and install, like chains and wheel locks. However, those tools can never provide quite the same level of confidence and peace of mind as an enclosed car with a factory security system.
Fortunately, Harley-Davidson manufactures a security device that riders can install on their own bikes to provide them with an extra layer of safety. The Security Siren Kit is designed to work with Harley bikes that have an existing factory security system. It's a plug-and-play tool that you can connect to your ride. Then, if someone attempts to steal your bike or mess with it in a way that triggers the factory system, a loud alarm will sound, alerting anyone nearby and, hopefully, scaring away potential thieves. The siren is compatible with various Harley motorcycles from model years 2002 and onward, and it features a simple installation process that most owners should be able to complete with little difficulty.
Cruise Control Kit
Cruise control is one of the major advantages cars have over many motorcycles. While it is a feature of many touring bikes, cruise control is absent from most older motorcycles and even some modern bikes. If you drive exclusively in the city, that might not be a huge issue for you. However, if you like to hit the open roads on the weekend, or even if you simply have a lengthy highway commute to and from work, cruise control can be a significant quality-of-life upgrade.
For those who own a motorcycle without factory cruise control, the Harley-Davidson Cruise Control Kit could be a valuable addition to their rides. Harley advertises the product as being easy to install but warns that riders may have to visit their local dealerships for an Electronic Control Module (ECM) update after the installation process is complete. The kit does not require users to splice wires. Rather, it allows riders to install a fully electronic cruise control system by tapping into the bike's existing computer software. The kit includes all of the necessary wires, hardware, and switch housing, with built-in buttons and controls.
Passenger Backrest Pad
Another one of the traditional disadvantages that motorcycles have when compared to cars is their lack of passenger seating. Sure, you can position a passenger behind you. You could even bolt on a sidecar if you feel like channeling your inner 1960s Batman, who not only had a sweet motorcycle but also drove one of the best Batmobiles of all time. However, seating a passenger behind you can be uncomfortable — for both you and the passenger. They'll have to balance themself precariously on a small seat, while you'll have to deal with their arms wrapped around you and their extra weight.
An upright seat with a backrest is a great way to help make your passengers more comfortable and safe. If you frequently drive your bike with a passenger, Harley's Passenger Backrest Pad could be a solid investment. The pad is 7 inches tall by 6.75 inches wide and is designed to bolt onto Harley's low- and standard-height HoldFast Sissy Bar Uprights. It's built to cradle the back, even on extended highway rides, and features an ergonomic shape covered in durable vinyl material.
Why did we choose these products?
We based this article on various criteria, including product price, user ratings, and practicality. We aimed to include items with prices lower than $500. Each product on this list costs less than $400, and two items fall below the $100 price point. We also considered customer ratings and reviews, and each accessory covered here has a minimum rating of 4.45 out of 5 stars. We read user testimonies and factored genuine reviews into our process. We favored products that customers described as durable, effective, easy to install, and of great value. Finally, we selected items that provide real Harley owners with practical upgrades or quality-of-life improvements. Each accessory covered here offers benefits ranging from enhanced security to improved comfort and augmented ride efficiency.
That said, it's important that you do your own research. Many of the products covered here require installation. You'll need to consider whether you have the know-how and tools to complete the process yourself or whether you'll need to contact a technician to install the parts for you. It's also vital that you confirm that the accessories are compatible with your bike. Do your due diligence when considering a purchase, and remember to educate yourself thoroughly when making modifications to your ride.