5 Must-Have Harley-Davidson Motorcycle Accessories

Harley-Davidson motorcycles are some of the most recognizable and iconic motorbikes on the road. The legendary brand is known for its outlaw image and the feelings of freedom and individuality that Harley bikes instill within fans around the world. The company has a long history of producing powerful engines to match the motorcycles' beastly looks, and it has developed a devoted following of fans and enthusiasts who swear by the Harley-Davidson name.

Yes — Harley bikes are incredibly powerful, and the company has even produced its first electric motorcycle. However, the main appeal of these beefy motorcycles is their classic outlaw look and robust, melodious engines — not their high-tech features. But even though Harleys don't always come with a wealth of advanced tech, the manufacturer provides an extensive selection of optional add-ons and accessories that Harley owners can use to customize their bikes and improve their comfort, security, and utility. We checked out the Harley-Davidson website and analyzed the company's selection of add-on accessories. We selected five items that have high user reviews and real-world applications for Harley owners. That said, we'll dive into our methodology later. For now, here are five must-have Harley-Davidson motorcycle accessories.