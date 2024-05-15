Here's What Really Happened To The Last Pontiac Ever Made

Prior to the Pontiac Transportation Museum's update in 2023, it was thought for some time that the last Pontiac ever made had suffered a gruesome fate. The car identified in the 2022 Reddit thread was a black 2010 Pontiac G6 with a VIN of 1G2ZA5EB5A4166962. According to the post, this car had been totaled in an accident in 2015 and was thought to be in incredibly poor condition. Many accepted this sequence of events as a depressing end for the carmaker, but several details caught the eye of employees at the Pontiac Transportation Museum.

Through research and collaboration with several Pontiac dealership owners, the museum employees eventually unearthed official documents pointing to a different car with a slightly more recent VIN of 1G2ZA5EK7A4166963. A white 2010 Pontiac G6, this unit was created at General Motors' Orion Assembly plant and shipped on January 4, 2010. Beyond that, its whereabouts were unknown. Realizing that this car was in all likelihood the actual last Pontiac ever made, the museum began a search to trace the journey of the vehicle after its departure from the plant.

Through information obtained from CARFAX, the investigators found that the last Pontiac had first gone to Boise, Idaho, for use at a rental car company. After roughly a year, it was auctioned off to a dealer in Golden, Colorado. Unable to find a buyer, they auctioned it to yet another dealer in Scott City, Kansas. Soon after, the dealer managed to sell the Pontiac to an 82-year-old woman, who subsequently kept it in everyday use all the way up to the point of the museum's investigation. Throughout this entire period, she was none the wiser about the car's historic significance.