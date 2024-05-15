Here's How NASA's Ion Thrusters Keep Satellites Flying

Earth's low orbit is filled with satellites — some new, some decades old. This has become an issue as orbit fills with space debris from broken or failed satellites, making removing them a challenge. These satellites face a never ending challenge: staying in orbit. Every satellite faces orbital decay, a small drag in orbit that causes the satellites to slow down over time. Eventually, this causes them to be destroyed as they crash through the atmosphere.

To combat this, satellites use thrusters to boost their orbits, moving just a little bit over time in order to avoid the drag. But what happens when those thrusters run out of fuel? Satellites cannot be launched with propellants that last for terribly long, as the fuel makes them big and heavy.

Things have changed in the past decade, with researchers testing different methods of propulsion. Take Orbion Space Technology, for example. They supply NASA with ion thrusters, and they are a game changer right out of a sci-fi movie.