This Revolutionary Launch System Sends Satellites Into Orbit Using Electricity

From pickup trucks to airplanes, the transportation sector is rapidly embracing electrification. But, as you might imagine, access to space remains the final frontier. The Earth's gravity is as strong as it is unrelenting. Since the dawn of, well, the space age, the only way to launch a payload into orbit was to strap it to the carefully calibrated bomb that is a rocket engine and hope that the massive chemical explosions remained controlled and kept to the desired trajectory. That's not stopping one company from reimagining — if not reinventing — the wheel to put their own spin on reaching orbit.

SpinLaunch is a private space technologies company founded in 2014 with the desire to lower the cost of reaching space while increasing launch frequency as compared to traditional rocket technology. This in itself was not entirely unique. SpaceX, for example, was founded 12 years prior with similar commercial ambitions — their goal of colonizing Mars aside — and they've already had success with reusable rocket technology. SpinLaunch, however, is taking a different approach.

In the New Mexico desert stands a circular 1,000-ton steel vacuum chamber with what looks like a torpedo launch tube jutting upward from one side. It would look down on the Statue of Liberty if they were side by side. And this is just a suborbital proof-of-concept launch system. The planned orbital launch facility will be three times this size. Is this an early vision of what's to come?