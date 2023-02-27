The Fascinating Science Behind How Hypersonic Weapons Work

Subsonic. Transonic. Supersonic. Hypersonic. Are all of these terms really necessary, or are they just arbitrary divisions used for posturing and bravado? As it turns out, they do matter, and understanding what they mean helps to provide a better appreciation for hypersonic weapons and how they work. So let's take it from the top.

Subsonic vehicles travel at speeds that most people experience in daily life, encompassing everything from walking speed to even the most aggressive highway driving. At these speeds, air acts intuitively. Transonic speeds approach the speed of sound (Mach 1, or 761 mph at sea level) without crossing it. This is the realm of passenger aircraft, which travel fast enough that the air around them can potentially break the sound barrier, even if the planes themselves don't. Supersonic aircraft fly faster than Mach 1, which creates the characteristic sonic boom shockwave associated with military jets, the Concorde, and current commercial airliner research. Hypersonic flight, then, refers to objects traveling through the atmosphere at Mach 5 — that's 3,500 mph, or nearly 1 mile per second — or faster.

Mach 5 is a significant threshold, because it's at these speeds that aeronautical engineers are required to throw out their convention and start operating on a completely different set of principles governing the physics of air. At hypersonic speeds, lift, drag and temperature don't follow intuitive rules anymore, making them a tough barrier to work around — tough, but not impossible.