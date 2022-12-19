Laser Armed Vehicles Will Be Joining The Army

The "Guardian's" laser weapon is a staggering 50 kilowatts, which is pretty powerful as far as energy weapons go. To put it into context, a 30 kilowatt laser Lockheed Martin tested almost a decade ago managed to destroy a pickup truck by burning a huge hole through its engine block. Melting the truck's hood and engine only took a few seconds. A beam director is mounted on the roof, which is what the "laser beam" comes out of, and a highly advanced tracking system keeps the beam of energy on the target until the target is no longer a threat (via Army Recognition).

As well as being powerful, a shot from a laser is far cheaper than launching a rocket or missile. Each shot uses energy stored in a battery bank on the Stryker infantry armored vehicle. The battery itself is recharged by the armored vehicle's engine, and there is enough juice to get a reasonable number of shots off before troops will be stuck waiting for the charge to build up again. The lasers also save the military money in other ways.

Rockets, shells, and missiles tend to take up a lot of storage room and cost even more to transport — whereas the laser's ammo is its battery bank. Other benefits include a reduction in collateral damage. There won't be parts of a missile falling back to Earth with its former target, and if the laser does somehow miss, it just keeps going in the same direction instead of eventually landing somewhere it shouldn't.