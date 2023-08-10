Virgin Galactic Has Successfully Launched Its First Tourists Into Space

Virgin Galactic had its first commercial space flight in June 2023 with its Galactic 01 mission. The flight contained three paying Italian Air Force members and over a dozen research payloads. This was seen more as a scientific mission than a private one. Today, Virgin Galactic announced that its first private astronaut flight, the Galactic 02, took to the skies and successfully made it back. The launch took three private citizens into space on the VSS Unity via New Mexico at approximately 8:30 a.m. Mountain time. According to Virgin Galactic, the 60-minute flight achieved an altitude of 44,300 feet at release and a max speed of 3 Mach.

Among the passengers was life coach Keisha Schahaff who won a ticket for the trip through a fundraising event. Accompanying her was her daughter Anastatia. The successful trip makes them the first Antigua and Barbuda astronauts, as well as the first mother and daughter duo, to make it to space. The third private astronaut on board was former British Olympian Jon Goodwin, making him the first Olympian in space and the second astronaut with Parkinson's. Before the trip, Goodwin said that he hoped his accomplishments could showcase that his "obstacles can be the start rather than the end to new adventure."