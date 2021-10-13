William Shatner Blue Origin space flight reaction is a must-see

Star Trek actor William Shatner is now the world’s oldest man to go to space, courtesy of Blue Origin. Amazon creator Jeff Bezos (owner of Blue Origin) was present to greet the crew of this flight as they landed back in the Texas desert on October 13, 2021.

Below you’ll see video from Blue Origin showing this flight in action. This was the second human spaceflight with the Blue Origin New Shepard, and it included a professional flight crew as well as four private citizens. Those citizens were Audrey Powers, Glen de Vries, Dr. Chris Boshuizen, and William Shatner.

It was so moving,” said Shatner, “It was something unbelievable.” Start to watch this video at approximately 2:45:07 to hear everything Captain Kirk had to say about this mission immediately after landing.

Speaking with Bezos, Shatner said: “What you have given me is the most profound experience I can imagine. I’m so filled with emotion about what just happened, it’s just… it’s extraordinary. I hope I never recover from this. I hope I can maintain what I feel now. I don’t want to lose it.”

Shatner is now the oldest human to have ever flown into space – beating the previous oldest person, Wally Funk. Funk (aged 82) took part in the first New Shepard crewed flight (NS-16) back on July 20, 2021.

Other tourists aboard this flight included Glen de Vries, Dassault Systemes vice chair for life sciences and healthcare, former NASA engineer Dr Chris Boshuizen, and Blue Origin vice president of mission and flight operations Audrey Powers.

The flight duration was 10 minutes, 17 seconds, and apogee hit 107 kilometers (66 miles straight up). The rocket used for this mission was a New Shepard (NS4), and the official launch time was 14:49 UTC. The launch and landing site were the same: Corn Ranch, 31°25′24″N 104°45′32″W, in Van Horn, Texas.