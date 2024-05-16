4 Raspberry Pi Projects For Bicycle Riders

Raspberry Pi is a versatile device that could have a home in virtually every industry and hobby, and it's easy for beginners to tackle. The tiny computer is best known for its many retro game conversions or as a tool to teach robotics and coding, but there's so much more it can do. For example, you're missing out if you're a cyclist and haven't integrated a Raspberry Pi into your day-to-day riding.

You're probably staring at your bicycle now, wondering a hackable computer can enhance your ride. Maybe you can build a speedometer to satisfy your curiosities or an odometer to see just how much mileage you're putting on your favorite ride. These examples may be the most basic and obvious conversions out there, but they're far from the only ways you can use a Raspberry Pi on your bicycle.

The following projects are a mix of some of the coolest or most useful creations for your bike or cycling hobby, all with Raspberry Pi as the core component. We tried to stick with some fairly simple builds that don't require a lot of different components, but even some of the more complex projects should be manageable with the right instructions.