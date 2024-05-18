4 Classic Chevy Trucks That Deserve A Modern Refresh
Chevrolet has a long history of successful pickup trucks in many different sizes and configurations, with models lasting several decades. Iconic pickups like the C10 and long-lasting nameplates like the Silverado are easy to find in Chevy's history books. Those well-known trucks, however, have had their day in the sun.
Some models, however, don't get as much credit for their place in pickup truck history, but they should still be considered classics. Several unorthodox Chevrolet trucks helped direct the course of automotive history, but they go largely uncredited. The best way to give them the credit they deserve is by giving them a modern refresh and cementing their place in history.
One example of a classic truck that was given a modern refresh is the Ford Lightning. The Lightning is currently Ford's EV version of its popular and powerful F-150 pickup truck. Before that, the branding referred to an older F-150 variant called the SVT Lightning, a muscle truck that went from zero-to-60 mph in just 5.2 seconds. Looking back on Chevrolet's long history, several trucks could pull off the same trick by embracing a bit of nostalgia and name recognition while pulling into the 21st century, giving new life to some old nameplates. Here are some examples.
Chevrolet LUV
The Chevy LUV (or Light Utility Vehicle) wasn't originally a Chevy. It started life as the Isuzu Faster in the early 1970s, and it was eventually imported to the United States, where it competed with trucks like the Mazda-made Ford Courier. The LUV could haul over 1,000 pounds of gear, and it was rated as high as 33 mpg on the highway. Almost as if they were giving Chevy a proof of concept, Ford has embraced small pickup trucks with old nameplates recently – reviving the Maverick brand a few years ago, assigning it to what is now one of its most popular trucks.
What would a refreshed Chevrolet LUV truck look like? It would need to be smaller than the current crop of midsize trucks, like the Chevrolet Colorado. A new LUV truck would be a direct competitor to compact pickups like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz.
A fuel-efficient hybrid option would feel right at home in the compact pickup segment, as would an inexpensive, naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine for price-conscious buyers. A refreshed LUV would need to be bare-bones but capable. Add in some quirky styling and some fun available accessories like rooftop tents or off-road packages and you've got a winner.
Chevrolet El Camino
The El Camino started production in 1959, and three generations later, its production ended in 1987. It walked the line between pickup truck and car. It had stylish body lines and car-like styling on the front end, but it had a bed out back. Initially, it was a style statement with a bit of utility, but over time, the El Camino evolved to a full-on muscle car with high-horsepower versions like the SS.
If the folks at Chevrolet revived the El Camino nameplate today, they could lean into the stylish bits of its history or go with the performance parts of its past. Or, they could do a bit of both and add some special tweaks to set things off. A sleek sports car vibe up front and a truck bed in the back would be requirements, but it's a bit of a blank slate from there. An El Camino EV could attract some serious extra attention, as could an SS version with big power from a V8. A manual transmission would likely be a popular option, and Chevy could even add a Corvette-style T-Top to liven things up a bit.
Chevrolet 454SS
The Chevy 454SS used a massive motor in the engine bay of a short bed, single-cab pickup — a perfect recipe for go-fast truck enthusiasts. The V8 under the hood of the 454SS had 454 cubic inches of displacement (hence the 454SS name), which meant it was much larger than the engines in Chevy's full-size lineup today.
With the current Silverado 1500, a regular cab, short bed configuration is available, and it comes standard with the TurboMax 2.7-liter, four-cylinder engine. That's big for a four-cylinder engine, but it's nowhere near 454 cubic inches (or 7.4 liters).
The 6.2-liter V8 is the best option in the current Chevrolet parts bin. It's not currently available with the single-cab, short-bed configuration, but that's a minor obstacle to overcome. And for what it's worth, the 6.2-liter V8 is smaller than the old 454 engine, but it can make big horsepower numbers. In the Silverado 1500, the 6.2-liter V8 is currently rated at 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
A few performance touches, like a manual transmission, sport suspension, big brakes, and sticky summer tires, would help make a truck worthy of the SS badge.
[Featured image by Angilas89 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Chevrolet SSR
The SSR (also known as the Super Sport Roadster) is one of the strangest trucks ever made. It had a hard-top convertible, a 5.3-liter V8, and styling that fit right in with weird-retro 1990s designs like the Plymouth Prowler. Many enthusiasts love the SSR's quirky looks and believe it holds a special (albeit strange) place in Chevy truck history, but that opinion isn't universal. The original 5.3-liter V8 under the hood of the SSR was underwhelming, as was the four-speed automatic. As a result, sales were poor during early production.
Thankfully, Chevy remedied its mistakes with the SSR when they swapped out the 5.3-liter engine for a massive 6.0-liter V8 instead. The 6.0-liter V8 was sourced from the Corvette of the day and paired with a six-speed manual transmission, putting out 390 horsepower -– 90 more hp than the original 5.3-liter Vortec engine.
The SSR certainly wasn't Chevy's most popular truck, nor was it very long-lived. The company sold less than 25,000 total units over the entire SSR's run. But that truck had whimsy. It's fun to look at, it's unique, and it would be relatively simple to recreate. A V8 would likely power a refreshed version of the SSR, but an engaging four-cylinder or V6 could serve as entry-level powertrains, too. With the SSR, the real trick would be getting the quirky styling just right.