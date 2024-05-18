4 Classic Chevy Trucks That Deserve A Modern Refresh

Chevrolet has a long history of successful pickup trucks in many different sizes and configurations, with models lasting several decades. Iconic pickups like the C10 and long-lasting nameplates like the Silverado are easy to find in Chevy's history books. Those well-known trucks, however, have had their day in the sun.

Some models, however, don't get as much credit for their place in pickup truck history, but they should still be considered classics. Several unorthodox Chevrolet trucks helped direct the course of automotive history, but they go largely uncredited. The best way to give them the credit they deserve is by giving them a modern refresh and cementing their place in history.

One example of a classic truck that was given a modern refresh is the Ford Lightning. The Lightning is currently Ford's EV version of its popular and powerful F-150 pickup truck. Before that, the branding referred to an older F-150 variant called the SVT Lightning, a muscle truck that went from zero-to-60 mph in just 5.2 seconds. Looking back on Chevrolet's long history, several trucks could pull off the same trick by embracing a bit of nostalgia and name recognition while pulling into the 21st century, giving new life to some old nameplates. Here are some examples.